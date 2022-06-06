ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Notes From The GED Section: Enough, Mo’Nique

By The D.L. Hughley Show Staff
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8s0b_0g2bwL2e00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kY5e4_0g2bwL2e00

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Over the weekend, Comedian Mo’Nique continued her assault on D.L. Hughley, posting and speaking about his daughter’s sexual abuse situation. This caused D.L.’s oldest daughter Ryan to speak out against the Oscar-winning actress. Ryan posted on Instagram saying:

“Hi @therealmoworldwide I’m Ryan Nicole Shepard (D.L. Hughley and LaDonna Hughley’s eldest daughter). You’ve now publicly disrespected my mother—who I love and care for very much—and my baby sister—who I love and care for very much to get back at my father—who I love, respect and care for very much. At this point, I feel like you are asking my family and myself to act out of character.

Out of all the things you could have legitimately said about my dad, if that’s the route you wanted to take, you chose to be deliberately mean and hurtful to two black women who have nothing to do with this conversation. Using my mama and my sister to show people my father’s character only shows how little mental stability, dignity, morality and respect you have not only for yourself but other black women.

You’re clearly two crayons short of the full box sis. You’re disgusting and you absolutely need to keep every single member of MY family’s name out of your poisonous mouth. Not because you can do us harm, you can’t. But because you are adding to the historical and systematic disrespect and trauma of other black women…who you claim to love. And for what? A check? You’re bringing up trauma for a concert line-up discrepancy? All you’ve done is proven that you have no moral compass. Nothing is too far in your quest to prove a point and I’m blessed that my parents raised children who have no idea how you could possibly go here.

We Hughleys are going to have a good ass day and a blessed life. We are healed. We are whole and we love each other fiercely and deeply. You can continue to live in that scorched earth kingdom of yours. Get some help ma’am, Fa Real. Oh, and if you want to have this conversation in person, I’ll happily give you my address ”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley)

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET

In today’s “Notes from the GED Section,” D.L. spoke out about Mo’Nique’s recent antics against his family.

Watch below:

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Email

Read D.L.’s words below:

So I know that I said that I had done all I could hear about this whole Mo’Nique situation but over the weekend, her and her husband released a video where I was doing an interview and I detailed my daughter’s sexual trauma. Mo’Nique has taken that video and perverted it for her own uses. She’s decided to add her own narrative. I will only say this, and I’m answering this now, in response to a request for my daughter who, of course over the weekend was crying. Of course, having her trauma, tried it out in front of the world, in a situation she had nothing to do with it doesn’t have anything to do with the contract will be traumatizing to anybody, particularly when it’s from somebody who claims to love us for real. But she proceeded to talk about how I let a man touch my child which nothing could be further from the truth.

They were both 13 years old. They were friends, they’ve grown up together. She told me about it years later, and when she told me about it I and this is something I lament to this day, denied this she I said “Well, you know, that’s what kids do.” Now, that was my estimation of it. It was not her interpretation of it. She was hurt by that. And I will never forgive myself for not a believing her and be handling it the way I did but for Mo’Nique a to put a man in that room which never happened and be to bring up sexual trauma in an argument that has nothing to do with what you’re talking about is unconscionable. My daughter Tyler addressed it my daughter Ryan addressed it with her and then the letter and the thing that I was most proud about in the letter is not only that she held her head high because she’s supposed to. The other thing is she said there are legitimate things you could have gone after my father about because my children know exactly who I am.

They know that I’m not perfect. They know that I’m flawed and none of them would have a problem with you assailing things that are really true. But you and your husband, putting a man in my daughter’s room with that is not what I said and weapon and weaponize it and using in a trite argument shows exactly how low you are. You are a monster you literally are. You didn’t play Precious’ his mother, you let her out. You stopped pretending to be human, and you want a role for being exact. You want to grab Oscar for being exactly who you are. Who says they love women, are there for women and protect the babies, and would trot out someone’s sexual trauma just to use in an argument? I don’t know anything about you. I know that what happened to you when you were a child would happen to you when you were growing up. Those things are traumatic to you. And I would never bring them up. Never It would never occur to me to do it. Because that’s not where I live. That’s not what I do. You have had this argument, or this show is about everything. It was about a contract. It was not it was about an interview on a radio station on my radio station. The question never aired, you know, it never aired and you continue to have this and then you have the temerity to answer my daughter’s letter with an invitation to come on my show. I will never let you on my show. Never. We will never talk to my children. You will never have anything to do with me you do not exist. Maybe leaving my children out of your mouth will leave you room for the food you love so much.

Look, you can continue to do whatever you want. To me. That is fair game. I’m in this business for you and your husband to continue to do things like this. You have already first it was a contract. You must you’ve attacked everything my dog, my wife now my children, enough. Enough. You do not exist to us. You don’t get to break my family. You don’t get to do that. I don’t know if you ever had a man who loves you as much as I love my children. I don’t know if you’ve ever had anybody who stands in your stead because the man next to you damn showing doing all he’s doing is reckoned with left of the rubble of a career that you pretending to be trying to build back. Leave my children alone. Stay with me and we’re fine. You a horrible woman, you love women, like Ike loved Tina. That girl over there who I shouldn’t call your girl, this woman over here. You know one thing for sure. I love you. And I’d never let it and I’m your daddy for real and you don’t have to pay me for it. One day, I hope that you’re happy and you can stop being such a miserable, low human being. Maybe one day you will get to be as small as you often act. That’s a little note from the GED section.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Responds To T-Pain Calling "Cap" On "Buy U A Drank" Story About Lil Flip

Another lengthy VladTV interview is upon us and this time, Yung Joc has been dropping off gems. One tale about T-Pain's "Buy U A Drank" caught fans by surprise after the Rap veteran claimed that the classic 2007 track came about after an awkward encounter. According to VladTV, the Love & Hip Hop star said that Lil Flip swerved T-Pain and this inspired the song. The details painted the autotune icon as a fan for who Flip didn't have time.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
D. L. Hughley
Person
Mo'nique
HipHopDX.com

Wack 100 Responds To J. Prince Nicknaming Him 'Officer Rat 100' - Gets Checked Immediately

Wack 100 is firing back at J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot Records founder nicknamed him “Officer Rat 100” during a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. On Tuesday (June 7), the veteran music manager posted a photo of a court document to his Instagram account in an attempt to “out” J. Prince Jr. for requesting a seal for his criminal record.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kendra Robinson on the Importance of Intention as a Wife and Career Woman

Kendra Robinson epitomizes intention and balance. When one is in one’s home-buying journey, seeing Kendra Robinson signifies a completion of the process. Robinson is a seasoned real estate and criminal defense attorney, who’s resume speaks for itself. “I grew attached to real estate because houses and titles just...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ged#Black Women#Violent Crime
hotnewhiphop.com

Fans Joke That Halle & Chloe Bailey Are Working With The Feds After DDG's Arrest

Fans on social media are jokingly theorizing that Halle and Chloe Bailey are working with the police after both Gunna and DDG were arrested within the last month. DDG was booked on felony possession of a concealed weapon, earlier this week, after cops searched his vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday for reckless driving.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Marlo Hampton Slams Kandi Burruss + Kandi Claps Back with Facts

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton have been clashing. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss said that her blowup with Marlo Hampton was short-lived on the current season. While it’s unclear what led to their heated moment, both women said they were in a good space weeks ago. In fact, they hashed things out while they were having a bite to eat. However, it seems as if Marlo may be reigniting their feud on social media. Not too long ago, she took issue with Kandi’s comments about her La’Archive fashion event. While Kandi was on “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen asked if she thinks the venture will succeed. And how much she believed it could work out if at all. Kandi made it clear that she wasn’t so sure about Marlo’s tactics being effective from a profit standpoint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
urbanbellemag.com

Lyrica Anderson Calls out Dr. Ish Major After ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Appearance

It’s been hard for Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley to move forward. Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley opened up about their marital issues on “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood.” The couple bonded over their passion for music. But oftentimes their careers in the music industry would cause them to clash. However, infidelity eventually became the main source of their problems. As for Lyrica, she was devastated that A1 cheated. However, A1 felt like Lyrica was hypocritical. He accused her of stepping out as well. This is something Lyrica denied. In fact, she said that she only dated other people when they were separated. So in her opinion, she didn’t cheat. And they weren’t together at the time.
RELATIONSHIPS
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy