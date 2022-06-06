ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowlerville, MI

Fowlerville captures first Softball Classic championship with shutout win over DeWitt

By Nathaniel Bott, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wT4pi_0g2bw3Ep00

Since 1981, the Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic has included some of the state's top programs and teams, with 40 total champions and 16 unique schools in the Lansing area winning it all.

With Fowlerville and DeWitt facing off in Monday's championship, one side had the opportunity to make it 17.

And in the end, Fowlerville did just that, defeating DeWitt 2-0 to win its first Softball Classic title.

"It's awesome, and we needed this after this past weekend," Fowlerville coach Brad Ryan said. "That whole DeWitt team is playing great and everyone knows they are one of the best in the state. It was fun to play them and compete with them and fun to beat them.

"Last game of the season, just see the ball in the strike zone and swing. We tend to go early in the count early in the game, and we were more patient and waited for balls we could hit and it made a big difference."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bluyR_0g2bw3Ep00

Senior pitcher Halle Dargie pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out eight, including the final two batters she faced in the bottom of the seventh with runners on second and third.

The ending provided a bit of drama, with DeWitt's Kaitlyn Lawver hitting what appeared to be a walk-off three-run homer down the right-field line. The umpires gathered and ruled that the ball went foul before crossing the fence.

Lawver struck out three pitches later, and Dargie struck out the last batter to end the game.

"We didn't have a great angle, so I don't know, but (umpire) Bob (Barrett) thought it was foul and DeWitt thought it was fair," Ryan said. "I don't even know where it landed, but (Lawver) sure hit it well."

Fowlerville was held hitless through the first four innings by DeWitt ace Kyra Shadduck, but finally broke through in the sixth inning.

Right fielder and senior Hannah Ray walked to start the inning and eventually came home to score on an RBI single from catcher Ashlee Dailey.

Ray provided some insurance for the Gladiators in the top of the seventh, ripping a double to the left-field gap that scored second baseman Josie Cruz all the way from first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKGFp_0g2bw3Ep00

"I was really excited, and I was in a little hitting slump so it was really nice to come back and have such a big game," Ray said. "We have worked really hard to come together and to beat a team like DeWitt is amazing."

It was the last game of the season for Fowlerville, which lost its district semifinal game to Pinckney on Saturday, and emotions were widespread during the Gladiators' celebration.

"I was really happy to play one last game with my best friends," Ray said. "This is my last time playing softball, but it was amazing to win it for the first time."

DeWitt's season isn't over yet, however. The Panthers captured a district title Saturday with a win over Waverly and will face Coldwater in a regional Saturday at Portage Northern High School.

Contact Nathaniel Bott at nbott@lsj.com and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Fowlerville captures first Softball Classic championship with shutout win over DeWitt

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fowlerville, MI
Sports
City
Fowlerville, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Dewitt, MI
Sports
City
Dewitt, MI
City
Pinckney, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
City
Coldwater, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy