Freeport Road reopens after train derailment

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Freeport Road reopens after train derailment

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a week after a train derailed in Harmar Township, Freeport Road is back open.

The road closed between the Hulton Bridge and Guys Run Road on May 26 after a train hit a construction truck trying to cross the tracks, derailing 17 cars and sending some into the water .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXubY_0g2btZGD00
More than a dozen tanker cars derailed in Harmar Township, sending three people to the hospital on Thursday. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

The road stayed closed while crews cleaned up the mess.

The EPA estimates about 3,000 gallons of petroleum distillate leaked into the water but said there were no signs of contamination.

PennDOT said the road has opened both ways but is asking drivers to use caution in the area.

