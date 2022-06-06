ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, OH

Local service members honored during Sullivan Township Memorial Day events

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Memorial Day is marked with traditions of firing up the grills, pulling out the flags and getting our sunscreen on to go watch our favorite Memorial Day parade.

Memorial Day encompasses a lot of the pride that comes with being an American.

On May 30, people across the nation made it a point to honor the many sacrifices of military service members who gave up their lives to fight for the freedoms that make America the country it is today.

In Sullivan Township, the local service members were honored, according to a news release from Sullivan Township.

The Memorial Day Committee made up of Jeff Heath, president; Rusty Klingler, vice president; Joan Ballou, secretary; Barb Herrick, treasurer; and many other volunteers spent months planning for this important day.

Service at the Old Sullivan School (Kno Ho Co School)

The day started with a service at the Old Sullivan School (Kno Ho Co School) at 10:30 a.m. with the Presentation of Colors by Lucas-Vaughn, Polk American Legion Post 219.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Pastor George Swain of the Homerville Grace Brethren Church gave the invocation. Brenda Tener presided as master of ceremonies accompanied by music provided by Tammy Ballou, Marilyn Halada and Denise Herte.

The guest speaker was Skip Lowry. Pastor Swain gave the benediction at which time the events moved outside to begin the much-anticipated parade.

Starting at the Old Sullivan School, the parade went up through town led by Parade Marshal Steve Bartish with flags outlining the parade route placed by the Black River FFA and ending up at the Southview Cemetery.

Parade includes Black River High School Marching Band, tractors, cars

The Black River High School Marching Band and many local residents and organizations played music, drove their tractors and cars and participated in many other ways to pay tribute to our service men and women.

At the cemetery, flags were placed on the fence by Homerville Boy Scout Troop 459, roll call was read by Rusty Klingler followed by salute and taps. Flags were placed on the gravesites by Sullivan Cub Scout Pack 556.

Comments / 0

