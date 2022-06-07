M’burg relay team places 2nd

What a time of year for anyone even marginally connected with school! Classroom inventories are finished, and school secretaries can finally work in peace. Cubbies and lockers stand empty at last. Diplomas remain handy for inspection and admiration – soon, however, to be filed with other mementos of certificated achievement. And those yellow buses are no longer traffic partners, although we must continue to share the highways and byways with the folks busy in fields stretching across the landscape.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO