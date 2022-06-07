ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, OH

M’burg relay team places 2nd

By Urbana Daily Citizen
Urbana Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMechanicsburg’s Jake Hurst (pictured) crosses the finish line second...

www.urbanacitizen.com

Comments / 0

Urbana Citizen

Mechanicsburg High School spring musical receives awards

MECHANICSBURG – For four consecutive school years, Mechanicsburg High School has been a participant in the Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards (MVHSTA), a program designed to celebrate, support and advocate for high school theatre education throughout the Miami Valley region. The MVHSTAs celebrate high school plays, musicals, students,...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Urbana Citizen

Students win arts scholarships

The Champaign County Arts Council awarded two $500 college scholarships to two local seniors majoring in the fine arts. The scholarships are in memory of Eva and Charles B. English. Eva was one of the founding members of the CCAC. The recipients of the scholarships are: William Boeck, graduate of...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Pickett in running for magazine cover

Urbana High School graduate and children’s book author Jasmine Pickett is in the running to be Ms. Health and Fitness for Muscle and Fitness Magazine. If she wins, she would be pictured on the cover of the magazine and receive $20,000. This competition benefits the Wounded Warriors organization, which...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

With their talents on display

What a time of year for anyone even marginally connected with school! Classroom inventories are finished, and school secretaries can finally work in peace. Cubbies and lockers stand empty at last. Diplomas remain handy for inspection and admiration – soon, however, to be filed with other mementos of certificated achievement. And those yellow buses are no longer traffic partners, although we must continue to share the highways and byways with the folks busy in fields stretching across the landscape.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Happy 100th birthday to Walter Murphy and his legacy

Editor’s note: The Urbana Black Heritage Festival will be held at Barbara Howell Park on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 213 E. Market St. This article is one in a series of Heritage stories leading up to the festival. ______. One hundred years ago, on...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Summer concerts begin

Join the Champaign County Arts Council on Friday, June 10 for an evening of music, food, beer and wine as the CCAC kicks off the summer concert series. The event will take place at the stage at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana. Food service starts at 5 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m.
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Local libraries receive Celebrating Ohio Book Awards and Authors Grant

The Mechanicsburg Public Library and St. Paris Public Library recently received the Celebrating Ohio Book Awards and Authors grant (COBAA). The COBAA grant, which is sponsored by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), and awarded by the State Library of Ohio, provides federal funding to expand the collection development of books written by Ohio authors or authors who won Ohio book awards.
OHIO STATE
Urbana Citizen

Camp Braveheart returns this summer

LOGAN COUNTY – Universal Home Health and Hospice in association with the United Way of Logan County offer Camp Braveheart August 10-12 at Marmon Valley Farms. This camp offers support to children facing a recent loss. “There are no words to explain the difference this has made for my grandchildren,” says one grandmother. A mom relays “My daughter finally talked about her dad for the first time since his death. I cannot say thank you enough for helping her finally find the words to articulate her loss.”
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

The legacy of Stephan ‘Steve’ Honore

Editor’s note: The Urbana Black Heritage Festival will be held at Barbara Howell Park on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 213 E. Market St. This article is one in a series of Heritage stories leading up to the festival. ______. Hill Street in Urbana has...
URBANA, OH

