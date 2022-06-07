ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montezuma County, CO

Indiana State Students Lay Foundation for New Habitat Home

By Montezuma Local News
Montezuma Local News
Montezuma Local News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDIYZ_0g2bqtpG00

Indiana State Students Lay Foundation for New Habitat Home

Would you spend part of your summer vacation laying a cement foundation? That's what students from Indiana State University decided to do as part of their Southwest Colorado vacation. And Habitat for Humanity of Montezuma County benefited from their work. You are watching the "Local NEWS Network" brought to you by Ute Mountain Casino and Keesee Motors. I'm Wendy Graham Settle. About a dozen students from Indiana State University decided in May to stop in Montezuma County to pour a little love and a lot of cement into the foundation for a new Habitat for Humanity home in Cortez. The students were touring Southwest Colorado as part of a one-week summer alternative vacation program offered through Indiana State's Community Center for Engagement. And while they had fun touring Mesa Verde National Park, the San Juan National Forest, and Hovenweep National Monument, the students said volunteering on the community project was one of the highlights of their visit.

It was so fun.

It was interesting.

It was definitely-

Hard work.

Yeah, I don't think I've ever experienced anything like this but it was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be. But I was just really happy to be out here with my friends now and just serving this community.

Habitat Executive Director Heidi Mitchell said their help was invaluable because the new foundation will allow the nonprofit to build its seventh home in Montezuma County while keeping construction costs in check. Construction prices and supply chain issues are having a negative impact on affordable housing projects. And it's one of the reasons why Habitat of Montezuma is taking a different approach with house number seven.

So we have partnered partnered with American West Homes here in Cortez, and they're going to do a manufactured home so we've got to get the foundation laid first before we can set the house. Working with the manufacturer, we're going to be around 210,000, which if we were to build a stick home would be probably three to 350,000.

The Habitat for Humanity chapter in Montezuma County was established in 2008. According to its website, the nonprofit has built six housing units and rehabilitated 18 homes in the area. Habitat builds homes for families with annual income equal to 30 to 60% of the area's median income. Families must demonstrate a good track record in paying rent and must be able to afford the mortgage payments. Each homeowner also must contribute 200 hours of volunteer labor. Couples contribute 400 hours total. Habitat also relies on community volunteers and service groups whose free labor offsets construction costs.

Affordable housing is a huge issue, and it's not just here in Montezuma County. It is across the nation. And actually I've talked to other affiliates even globally, and it is a worldwide problem actually just to have affordable housing. So what Habitat comes in and does is we help qualifying families meet those basic needs of affordable housing. Most of our mortgages are no interest so we are able to help those families actually have less mortgage than they are paying in rent.

Although the modular home will cut down on the amount of labor that will be needed, Mitchell says the project still needs volunteers to work on siding, painting, and other finishing touches. The house is expected to be completed this summer. If you'd like to volunteer or to make a donation, visit habitatmontezuma.org. Thank you for watching this edition of the "Local NEWS Network. I'm Wendy Graham Settle.

Read more local news from LNN. Durango, CO ; Telluride, CO ; Montezuma County, CO (Cortez, Dolores and Moncos) ; Farmington, NM .

Comments / 0

Related
Montezuma Local News

Vermiculturists Want to Worm Their Way into Your Compost

Montezuma County residents Frank Dean and Wendy Walker run a worm farm. Yes, WORM farm. Four Corners Worm Farm. And they're on a mission to introduce worm composting and worm fertilizer as a practice in regenerative agriculture that reduces the amount of waste thrown in landfills and rids the need for chemical pesticides and fertilizers – and provides bait for the occasional fisherman. This story is sponsored by the LOR Foundation of Montezuma and Keesee Motors
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, CO
Montezuma Local News

Coram, Boebert Exchange Policy, Barbed Words

At the first of two debates for the 3rd Congressional District Republican Primary, the two Republican candidates, Don Coram and Lauren Boebert, debated policy issues, gun rights, and water issues. Sky Ute Casino hosted the debate. This story is sponsored by 2180 Lighting and Design Studio and Man Cave Barber
COLORADO STATE
Montezuma Local News

After 30 Years, Ute Mountain Casino 'Still the One'

Get ready to celebrate the Ute Mountain Casino's 30th anniversary – it's 'Still the One' for gaming, dining and serving as central headquarters for visitors who want to explore Southwest Colorado and the Four Corners Region. This story is sponsored by the LOR Foundation and the law firm of Downs, McDonough, Cowan and Foley
TOWAOC, CO
Montezuma Local News

Montezuma Local News

Cortez, CO
8
Followers
65
Post
68
Views
ABOUT

Montezuma Local News is committed to creating and broadcasting local news about Cortez and Montezuma County, Colorado that celebrates our local community, as well as success stories on businesses and people doing great things in the region. You can find us here, or on our online news portal, as well as on Facebook, Youtube and through email news updates. Visit our website at https://montezumalocal.news to learn more.

 https://montezumalocal.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy