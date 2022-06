CHARLOTTE — Veteran restaurateur Frank Scibelli has signed a deal to bring Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria to SouthPark. He intends to open a 3,800-square-foot restaurant in early to mid-2023 at Apex SouthPark. It will be next to the Hyatt Centric, and have dual entrances via the hotel and from the street.

