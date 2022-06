Three University of Hawaiʻi faculty members participated in two federal field hearings, convened by U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), on the needs of the Native Hawaiian community and how the federal government can assist. Schatz is the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs chairman and held the hearings, titled “Upholding The Federal Trust Responsibility: Funding & Program Access For Innovation In The Native Hawaiian Community,” on June 1 at the East-West Center at UH Mānoa and on June 2 at the UH Hilo Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language.

