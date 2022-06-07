ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's...

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: seventeen, eighteen; White Balls: nine, twenty-five) (two, twelve, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 226,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 10, Day: 8, Year: 58. (Month: ten; Day: eight; Year: fifty-eight) Pick 3. 9-3-0 (nine, three, zero)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

His father may coach at Oregon, but Teitum Tuioti still intrigued by Nebraska's offer

Teitum Tuioti is trying to adjust. The 2023 outside linebacker prospect moved earlier this year to Oregon because his dad, Tony, left Nebraska’s coaching staff to join the one of new Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Where Tony goes, the family follows, much as they did when, after two years at California, Tony took the job at Nebraska in 2019.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Plainsmen rained out Thursday against Hastings

The North Platte Plainsmen’s game against the Hastings Sodbusters on Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on June 17 with a doubleheader in Hastings, the team announced on its Twitter page. A game between both teams was also rained out Tuesday in Hastings.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Morgan Holen, Miss Nebraska 2021, reflects on her year with the crown

The highlights of her year as Miss Nebraska 2021 focus on the people Morgan Holen has met along the way. The Omaha native will pass her crown on to the 2022 Miss Nebraska on Saturday night, and Holen said she is ready for the transition and will carry many memories from her experience.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Photos, videos: Hail storm hits Omaha

How bad was the storm in your neck of the woods? See photos and videos of the hail in Omaha. Share your photos from Nebraska our photo sharing upload site.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Coming out of COVID, Omaha adding hotel rooms downtown

OMAHA -- It didn't make sense to open the Peregrine Hotel during a time when people weren't traveling. So the Omaha hotel, near 18th and Douglas streets, opened about a year later than planned. Business is starting to pick up, creating a sense of things returning to normal, said general...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

2 men involved in North Platte shooting identified

Authorities have released the names of two men involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Platte. Gary Lehl, 84, of North Platte, died of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release. The other man, whom authorities say Lehl shot multiple times, is Carl...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

$20,000 reward being offered for information on York, Geneva bank robberies

The Nebraska Bankers Association is offering an award up to $20,000 for information that may lead to the arrest of anyone involved in recent bank robberies in York and Geneva. The bank robbery in York occurred on May 20, right before 5 p.m., when a man entered the north branch of Cornerstone Bank and left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as a white man, tall with a slender build.
GENEVA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln inmate assaults two staff members; one was seriously hurt

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln assaulted two staff members Wednesday. The staff members were preparing the inmate for transfer to another facility when he allegedly punched each of them in the face and continued to physically resist, a release said. A third staff member used pepper spray, which...
LINCOLN, NE

