Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

Teitum Tuioti is trying to adjust. The 2023 outside linebacker prospect moved earlier this year to Oregon because his dad, Tony, left Nebraska’s coaching staff to join the one of new Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Where Tony goes, the family follows, much as they did when, after two years at California, Tony took the job at Nebraska in 2019.
The North Platte Plainsmen’s game against the Hastings Sodbusters on Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on June 17 with a doubleheader in Hastings, the team announced on its Twitter page. A game between both teams was also rained out Tuesday in Hastings.
The highlights of her year as Miss Nebraska 2021 focus on the people Morgan Holen has met along the way. The Omaha native will pass her crown on to the 2022 Miss Nebraska on Saturday night, and Holen said she is ready for the transition and will carry many memories from her experience.
OMAHA -- It didn't make sense to open the Peregrine Hotel during a time when people weren't traveling. So the Omaha hotel, near 18th and Douglas streets, opened about a year later than planned. Business is starting to pick up, creating a sense of things returning to normal, said general...
Authorities have released the names of two men involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Platte. Gary Lehl, 84, of North Platte, died of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release. The other man, whom authorities say Lehl shot multiple times, is Carl...
The Nebraska Bankers Association is offering an award up to $20,000 for information that may lead to the arrest of anyone involved in recent bank robberies in York and Geneva. The bank robbery in York occurred on May 20, right before 5 p.m., when a man entered the north branch of Cornerstone Bank and left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as a white man, tall with a slender build.
The Lincoln City Council on Monday will consider a motion to rescind the so-called Fairness Ordinance — a broad update that extends protections to include sexual orientation and gender expression. City Councilman Richard Meginnis said he plans to introduce the motion to rescind the hotly debated ordinance that updates...
An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln assaulted two staff members Wednesday. The staff members were preparing the inmate for transfer to another facility when he allegedly punched each of them in the face and continued to physically resist, a release said. A third staff member used pepper spray, which...
