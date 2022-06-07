Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

The Nebraska Bankers Association is offering an award up to $20,000 for information that may lead to the arrest of anyone involved in recent bank robberies in York and Geneva. The bank robbery in York occurred on May 20, right before 5 p.m., when a man entered the north branch of Cornerstone Bank and left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as a white man, tall with a slender build.

GENEVA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO