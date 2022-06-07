SC: TIGER KING STAR CHARGED IN FEDERAL CRIMES

Related
Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer
A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Kids Could Be Raised by ‘Close Family’ During Sentence: Former U.S. Attorney
As Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley both received guilty verdicts in their fraud trial, some fans are wondering what will happen to their two children who remain in their custody,...
Biden's DOJ applies for gag order on indicted Trump adviser Peter Navarro over claims he is creating a 'carnival atmosphere' with his media appearances and accusing the FBI of a terrorist strategy
Prosecutors are trying to slap a gag order on Trump adviser Peter Navarro to prevent him creating a 'carnival atmosphere' or sharing evidence from a grand jury as he fights charges of contempt of Congress. He appeared in court on Friday after being arrested. Immediately afterwards he addressed reporters outside...
Maryland Columbia Machine shooting suspect Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, arrested for ‘killing 3 workers in Smithsburg plant’
A SUSPECT has been charged in connection to a Maryland shooting that killed three people. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, was a former employee of Columbia Machine, where the shooting took place in one of the company warehouses. Police said that Esquivel opened fire inside the warehouse on Thursday afternoon, killing...
New York’s lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the National Rifle Association is no mere “witch hunt,” a New York judge ruled Friday in dismissing the gun rights advocacy group’s claims that the case is a political vendetta. Manhattan Judge Joel M....
