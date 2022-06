The Texas Rangers announced a series of roster moves Friday, with right-hander Glenn Otto and catcher Mitch Garver heading to the COVID-related injured list. Infielder Andy Ibanez was also optioned to Triple-A. Brad Miller has been reinstated from the injured list to take one of the open roster spots, while right-handers Tyson Miller and Jesus Tinoco have been added as “replacement players.”

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO