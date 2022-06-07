ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College Football Busy With New Offers After Weekend Camps

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
 3 days ago

Eagles make a half dozen offers after camp concludes

Over the weekend the Boston College football staff was busy hosting and visiting camps. The Eagles had a "specialist" camp on Saturday that was focused on long snappers, kickers and punters. On Sunday they had their first "elite" camp, that focuses on trying to get some bigger names to campus.

The Eagles also sent staff to two big camps, one at SMU in Texas and the other where running backs coach Savon Huggins checked out recruits in Ohio.

At many of these camps, the coaches evaluate players, most of whom do not have offers. At the end of camp, coaches may find players they wants to offer, and this happened for the Eagles.

Here are some of the announced offers from camps this weekend.

Cole Geer, '25 Quarterback, Deerfield Academy (MA).

Looking ahead, this is one of the biggest offers the Eagles made this weekend. Geer, only a sophomore is a fast rising recruit who already has offers from UConn, UMass and Virginia Tech. Expected Boston College to want to get in early with the 6-1 signal caller, and that is exactly what they did.

Akil Williams, '23 RB, Charlotte (NC)

Sometimes you find a diamond in the rough at a camp, and that is what happened here with Williams. He is very much a smaller framed back at 180 pounds, but has good acceleration and elusiveness. Boston College was his first offer.

Stone Anderson, '23 K, Deerfield Academy (MA)

Finding kickers is always a little different on the recruiting trail. Anderson, who is a teammate of Geer, is considered the #2 kicker in Massachusetts and a 4.5 star per Kohl's kicking recruiting service. Camped at Ohio State earlier this month.

Sean Patrick, '24 RB, Kenston (OH)

Most likely was at the camp in Ohio, where he was properly evaluated by the Boston College staff. Has an offer from Ohio State, and is ranked a three star by 247sports.com Composite rankings.

The next three weeks are going to be huge for the Eagles as they host a huge group of recruits for official and unofficial visits. Expect BC to land a handful of commitments over the next few weeks.

BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
