3 Teens Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 19th and Diamond Streets.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip and is in critical condition, according to police.

Another 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were also shot. They are in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the suspects appear to be young males wearing dark clothing and masks. No arrests have been made.