South Street Mass Shooting Suspect Used Ghost Gun, Major Contributor To Philadelphia’s Crisis: ‘It’s Like Ikea For Guns’

By Jasmine Payoute
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prosecutors say one of the two suspects in custody in connection to the mass shooting on South Street over the weekend used a ghost gun. These homemade weapons are a major contributor to Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis.

Traditionally, manufactured guns have serial numbers and require a background check to purchase. On Monday, authorities said one of the guns used in Saturday night’s mass shooting required neither.

It’s a discovery that some say is not surprising.

“I don’t think so, I mean, it was bound to happen,” said Adam Garber, executive director of CeaseFirePA.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday that 18-year-old Quran Garner used a ghost gun to fire into a crowd on South Street after a fight.

“It is at that point that Philadelphia police began to shoot after Quran Garner pulls a gun, has the gun out and looks in their direction,” Joanne Pescatore, chief of the homicide unit at the Philadelphia DA’s Office, said. “They shoot at him, shooting his hand.”

The chaos caused Garner to drop the ghost gun they say was equipped with an extended magazine.

“It’s like Ikea for guns,” said Garber. “There’s a kit you get. It says to put a hole here, attach it here and you have a firearm.”

Garber says a ghost gun is a firearm made of parts you can buy online and put together yourself that’s been increasing in popularity.

“It’s not serialized. It’s not traceable and you don’t need a background check,” Garber said, “so if you can’t legally own a gun, it’s the gun of choice for you.”

According to the governor’s office, Philadelphia has been tracking the seizure and recovery of ghost guns from crime scenes since 2019.

The city recorded 95 seizures in 2019, 250 in 2020 and 571 in 2021.

The guns are legal in Pennsylvania but not Philadelphia after the city passed a bill prohibiting the use of a 3D printer to make a firearm.

“When you are allowed to purchase weapons whose sole purpose is to kill human beings, there’s got to be some common sense that says that the government, we can’t allow that to happen,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Under Pennsylvania state law, ghost guns are not considered firearms, so background checks and serial numbers aren’t required to buy and sell them.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he’s been working to change that saying, “We have demanded the legislature close the ghost gun loophole for years. Until action is taken, we are going to lose more lives to these untraceable weapons.”

Shapiro is Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor.

The mayor says they’ve taken about 6,000 guns off the street just last year.

CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: Murder Charges Approved For 2 Teens Arrested In Richmond, Virginia By US Marshals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens are being charged with murder for their roles in the South Street mass shooting. Investigators say tips from the public helped them apprehend the teens in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday morning. “This is something that shook our city to our core,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. The manhunt stretched from South Philadelphia to Richmond, Virginia. US Marshals arrested 18-year-old Qaadir Dukes-Hill and 17-year-old Nahjee Whittington in connection to the South Street mass shooting. “I am very grateful these two men are off the streets, and I hope their capture brings a small bit of peace to the...
CBS Philly

Massive Kensington Drug Operation Run By Father, Son Shut Down, Prosecutors Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive drug operation in Kensington has been shut down. Prosecutors say a father and son were behind it all. Take a look at some of the items seized by authorities — 83,000 doses of heroin were taken, along with about 30 guns and $179,000 in cash. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says this is the largest one-day operation since a crime crackdown started in Kensington back in 2018. “The Office of the Attorney General doesn’t mess around. We have a 98% conviction rate on our Kensington initiative arrests,” Shapiro said. In all, 23 people are now facing various drug and weapons charges.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Independent Report On Mishandling Of MOVE Bombing Victims’ Remains Fails To Answer Key Questions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-awaited report is out on the injustice relating to the police bombing of the Black liberation group, MOVE. The City of Philadelphia hired two law firms to do an investigation after human remains were found in a box last year. The investigation is complete into the mishandling of human remains from the 1985 police bombing of the MOVE compound, considered one of the worst tragedies in Philadelphia history. “Proves and shows that there’s systematic disregard for Black lives and Black afterlives,” Abdul-Aliy Muhammad, a writer and activist, said. But the 257-page report failed to answer the key questions that...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Charged With Illegally Trafficking Almost 60 Straw Purchased Guns Into City From South Carolina

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been charged with illegally trafficking almost 60 guns into Philadelphia from South Carolina. The U.S. Attorney’s office announced 41-year-old Terrance Darby, of Philadelphia, and 32-year-old Ontavious Plumer, of South Carolina, were charged by superseding indictment with gun trafficking offenses. The charges are in relation to their scheme to straw purchase and transport across state lines almost 60 firearms. Darby was also charged with drug trafficking and gun possession stemming from his possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and unlawful possession of two firearms in his home in November 2021. Between November 2020 and February 2021,...
Shooting In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section Sends 2 Men To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Kensington that sent two men to the hospital on Friday. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 3:15 a.m. A man in his 30s suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. A 27-year-old man was grazed in the head and shot in his right leg. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital, police say.  It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. The incident is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia Police Searching For New Person Of Interest In South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday morning, there is now a second person of interest wanted in connection with the South Street Mass shooting. Police say this is a complex investigation with multiple people firing guns Saturday night on South Street. Police tell Eyewitness News getting those shooters off the street is a top priority. Police released vivid images of two people of interest involved in Saturday’s deadly mass shooting. One suspect appears to be a heavy-set boy in his late teens with bushy afro-like hair wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with red decals. The second person of interest is also in his late teens....
Philadelphia Police Stepping Up Patrols With Big Events In City This Weekend Following South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Safety is top of mind right now in the city. Philadelphia is hosting a number of big events this weekend including the Flower Show and the Odunde Festival. Philadelphia police will step up patrols this weekend, according to the mayor. In addition to that, some businesses along South Street say they’re also making changes. “We pulled back our hours,” Eyechic owner Eraz Adoni said. Stores along South Street like Eyechic, Fossettes Boutique and others, are now closing one to two hours early after last week’s shooting. “Just to be safe. Because you don’t know what’s gonna happen on South Street. Anything...
Philadelphia Officials Grilled During Fiery Meeting About Safety In Queen Village After South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw answered tough questions from residents in Queen Village who say they are terrified. Neighbors say lawlessness is to blame for the rise in violent crime. Residents say it’s not just about the mass shooting on South Street. They’re concerned about ATVs, destruction of property, and the overall lack of enforcement on South Street. “Does Larry Krasner support the Philadelphia Police Department because that’s not what we see?” one woman asked. LISTEN: Woman in crowd yells does Larry Krasner support the police? He stands up and says he supports anyone who...
Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Broad Daylight Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace. Police identified the 33-year-old man killed as Dwayne Jackson of Philadelphia. Police say he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 4 p.m. The second victim was a 57-year-old man. Police identified him as Joe Davis of Philadelphia. According to police, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Davis was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian at 4:13 p.m. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Police: 2 Women, Man Stabbed In Kensington; Suspect Apprehended

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple stabbing in Philadelphia’s Kensington section has left two women and a man injured on Thursday morning, police say. The incident happened on the 2500 block of Amber Street just after 9 a.m. Police say a 42-year-old woman was stabbed once in her hand and a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the right arm.  A 26-year-old man was stabbed once in his left wrist, but refused treatment, according to police. They were all placed in stable condition. Police say a suspect was apprehended and a weapon was recovered.  
Philadelphia Police Searching For Another Suspected Shooter In South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released a picture of another suspect they are searching for in connection to the mass shooting on South Street Saturday night. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. The suspect is described as a male in his late teens. He was seen wearing a COVID-style mask and a black hooded shirt with distinctive markings. Video shows him walking into a convenience store and standing near 3rd Street about 20 minutes before the gunfire began. Police say he was armed with a .40 caliber handgun. Two people were killed, along with an alleged gunman, in...
CBS3 Mysteries: 6 Years Later, Rickie Jolene Bowen Morgan’s Murder Has Family Wondering If Justice Will Ever Come

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rickie Jolene Bowen Morgan was named after her father and great uncle. In July 2016, the mother of two was murdered, her body abandoned. Now, her mother is hoping after six long years someone out there will come forward with the answers she needs to bring her daughter justice. The family of Rickie Jolene Morgan remembers the good times. All the years ago when Rickie showed her little sister how to ride a bike. This photo, weathered and having seen better days, is a cherished memory. “It’s so precious to me of where she’s holding on to the back...
WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials Hold Briefing On City’s Response To Gun Violence Epidemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Philadelphia officials will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway across the city on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at approximately 1 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. What: Philadelphia officials will provide an update on their anti-violence underway across the city on Wednesday.  When: Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Time: 1 p.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson Introduces Bill To Amend Philadelphia’s Minor Curfew Law

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The calls for change are growing louder in the wake of the South Street mass shooting. Philadelphia City Council is taking action with a proposal to get young people off the street late at night. The bill was introduced Thursday and would last throughout the summer, but some say the problem is enforcement. It’s a proposed solution to an ongoing problem. “Would it quell all of the unfortunate circumstances? Probably not, but you have to take some sort of action,” one man said. Should the city change the curfew for teens 16 and up from midnight to 10 p.m.? “It should be...
Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
South Street Mass Shooting: Kris Minners Funeral Services Scheduled For June 17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral services for Kris Minners will be held next Friday, June 17th. He was one of two bystanders who were shot and killed in the crossfire during last weekend’s mass shooting on South Street. His family, friends, and colleagues held a vigil and balloon release Tuesday night at Girard College, where he worked as a residential advisor. They say he was loved by all who knew him and they’re hoping his death will lead to less violence and create real change.
3 Teens Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 19th and Diamond Streets. BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm two 15-year-old teens and a 14-year-old teen were just shot at 19th and Diamond in North Philadelphia. The victims are reportedly in stable condition right now. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 7, 2022 A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip and is in critical condition, according to police. Another 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were also shot. They are in stable condition, according to police. Police say the suspects appear to be young males wearing dark clothing and masks. No arrests have been made.
Crime Survivors Head To Harrisburg For Rally Calling For End To Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big rally is happening Tuesday in Harrisburg, calling for an end to violence. Dozens of crime survivors and their families boarded a bus in Port Richmond Tuesday morning. “I believe one voice can change everything,” Nicole Dorrell said. “It’s okay to sit in our living rooms and watch the shows and tell everybody something should change, something should change but if you never use your voice nothing is going to change.” The group, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice will join hundreds of others at the state Capitol to urge lawmakers for safety reforms. They say their mission is more critical than ever in the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, including one right here in Philadelphia. Three people were killed and 11 others were struck by gunfire in a shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend.
Local Officials Across Philadelphia Region React To South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mass shooting in Philadelphia on South Street killed three people and injured at least 12 others, police say. One of the people was injured in a fight and not shot.  Local officials across the Philly region reacted to the news on Sunday after multiple gunmen reportedly fired into a crowd on the 200 block of South Street.  Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said his thoughts are with those injured and the loved ones left mourning.  11 injured and 3 dead in a shooting on South Street in Philadelphia last night. My thoughts are with those injured and the loved ones left...
Activists, Survivors Calling On Pennsylvania Lawmakers To Pass Laws To Protect Crime Victims, Heal Communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Days after the South Street mass shooting, survivors of crime and their families headed to the state capitol on Tuesday demanding support from lawmakers. “I am not powerless. I have power inside of me. My voice matters and that’s why ‘Survivor Speaks’ is so important,” survivor Valerie Todd said. Using their voice as power, about 500 survivors of crime and their families rallied in Harrisburg calling for more support for victims and communities. Among other things, Todd says she’s survived being shot and assaulted. “Every individual is an encyclopedia of their own experiences and trauma needs to be addressed...
