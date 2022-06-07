ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigate gang-related shooting at library

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzKbj_0g2blXD500

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened at a library in front of children Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened at the Hillview library branch on Hopkins Drive just before 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police said two men entered the building and chased after a person before shooting the victim. The two suspects ran away from the scene.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, we do believe this is a gang-related shooting. As there were statements made during the incident," said San Jose police officer Steve Aponte.

Police confirmed that there were children at the library who witnessed the incident.

"Approximately 20 plus juveniles, both elementary aged and teenaged, as well as adults who were staff members and family members, were inside the library. So we're very fortunate this didn't result in additional casualties," said Aponte.

Police said the victim is expected to survive and no one else was hurt.  Authorities are asking for witnesses with any information to come forward.

Hopkins Drive will be closed during the investigation. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homicide suspect faces additional charges after illegal weapons found in home

SAN JOSE – A San Jose man already jailed in connection with a murder case is now facing additional charges after illegal firearms were found in his home, police said.According to police, 38-year-old Vu Thai was arrested in a fatal shooting Saturday on the 3800 block of Monterey Road. Officers said the victim suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's identity has not been released. Saturday's shooting was the city's 13th homicide of 2022 and continues to remain under investigation.In a statement on Friday, police said that Thai was identified as the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made in San Jose library shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police have made two arrests after a shooting and stabbing in a San Jose library Monday, the San Jose Police Department announced Thursday. Raul Hernandez, 20 and of San Jose, and an unnamed 14-year-old San Jose resident, were arrested at a residence on the 2100 block of Lyons Drive yesterday and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

16-year-old shot dead in Oakland Thursday evening

OAKLAND (BCN) -- Oakland police chief Leronne Armstrong on Thursday night addressed the homicide of a 16-year-old juvenile that had occurred earlier in the evening.In a video stream on Facebook, Chief Armstrong said that officers were alerted to the 3000 block of 64th Avenue around 6 p.m. after hearing that shots had been fired and there was "one person down." The chief said the city's shot-spotter system also detected shooting activity in the area.Upon arrival, officers encountered a 16-year-old juvenile who had been shot; Chief Armstrong said that he sadly had succumbed from his wounds.A second victim was also shot...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Suspected Of Killing Wife In Stockton Arrested After Running Stop Sign In Nebraska

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives say the man wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton has now been arrested. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Sonia Suarez was shot back in the evening hours on Saturday along the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in the Stockton area. Suarez was taken to the hospital, but detectives say she later died from her injuries. An investigation has since identified Suarez’s husband – 52-year-old Sergio Torres Munguia – as the suspect, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Munguia and were still looking for him. He was considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Munguia was arrested the night before in Sidney, Neb. after he allegedly ran a stop sign. A records check on him alerted local police about the warrant he had out for his arrest. Munguia is now awaiting extradition back to San Joaquin County.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Jose#Police#Library#Juveniles#Violent Crime#Hopkins Drive
CBS San Francisco

El Cerrito police arrest 20-year-old woman suspected of attacking high school students

EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a 20-year-old Richmond woman Monday who officers suspected of assaulting two students in a bathroom at El Cerrito High School back in April.Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez surrendered Monday at the El Cerrito Police Department. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's office subsequently filed felony assault charges against Gonzalez-Lopez.    The arrest follows an investigation of an April 19 incident in a campus bathroom at the schoolPolice said Gonzalez-Lopez and a student related to her attacked two students. One victim was punched and kicked several times in the head and body while on the ground and was dragged by her hair around the bathroom in front of a crowd of onlookers, according to the police.A police news release did not specify any consequences faced by the student suspect in the assault.
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

Police release video of Alexis Gabe suspect’s clash with task force

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police released video showing the moment a fugitive task force attempted to arrest Alexis Gabe’s suspected killer. Gabe, 24, of Oakley, vanished in January after she went to her ex-boyfriend’s Antioch home. Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard told reporters that detectives searched for the missing woman “via land, sea, and air” […]
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arson suspect arrested after 2-alarm fire burns church near San Jose State

SAN JOSE– San Jose police have arrested an arson suspect in connection with a two-alarm fire that burned a church near San Jose State University Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.The blaze was first reported at 2:33 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church located at 405 South 10th St. Ann Clarke, a longtime member of St. Paul's who lives nearby, told KPIX 5 that she heard the fire trucks a right after an employee called 911 reporting smoke in the sanctuary."It's shocking and horrible and sad. We've been members here for over 40 years," said Clarke, who worships with her...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in fatal San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– A 23-year-old man suspected in a May shooting death in East San Jose was arrested last week, authorities said Wednesday. Carlos Espinoza, of San Jose, was taken into custody on June 3 in connection with the May 17 fatal shooting of a man near South King Road and Hermocilla Way. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man severely injured in Alameda fireworks accident

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A man is clinging to his life after being injured in an illegal fireworks accident in the East Bay. The incident is the Bay Area’s first major illegal fireworks injury of the summer holiday season.   “For fireworks to cause this type of injury, it would most likely have to be a […]
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teens arrested in wave of violent San Francisco smash-and-grab robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- San Francisco police have arrested several teenage boys believed to have been involved in a series of smash-and-grab robberies at retail shops across the city this spring.In a news release Tuesday, police said the suspects -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft.Between March 18 and April 10, ten different smash and grab retail thefts occurred at locations that span six different police districts in San Francisco.Investigators said multiple locations were targeted more than once and the three were believed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting in Tenderloin leaves 54-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood left a 54-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported at 1:49 a.m. in the area of Turk and Taylor streets, where someone shot the man in the chest and then fled in a vehicle, police said.The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available later Thursday morning.San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large, and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Robbers invade two San Jose homes in one day; homeowner discovers group in house

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – Robbers broke into two homes in one day last week in San Jose, and a homeowner's dash camera captured one of the incidents when she pulled into her driveway, according to San Jose Police.Police responded to reports of two home invasion robberies on Monday, May 31.The first was reported about 2 p.m. in the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue near Baton Rouge Drive on the city's east side, where five to six suspects entered a home and stole a vehicle from the garage.Two hours later, another home invasion robbery was reported about 1.3 miles...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Armed With Firearm and Body Armor Taken into Custody by Pittsburg Police

The Pittsburg Police Department responded to a report of a male wearing body armor and armed with a rifle on Arlington Drive. According to police, the incident began at 8:30 am Thursday when a resident said his roommate was acting strange and that people were out to get him. Before officers arrived, the roommate called back to say the man was walking down Arlington Drive wearing body armor and armed with a rifle.
PITTSBURG, CA
thesfnews.com

Arrests Made In “Smash and Grab” Organized Retail Crime Spree

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested several individuals in connection to a series of “smash and grab” organized retail crimes that have occurred at various locations. In April 2022, investigators from the SFPD’s General Work Detail started investigating a series of “smash and grab” style...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Two Juveniles for Alleged Strong-Arm Robbery

Originally published as a City of Palo Alto press release:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested two juveniles yesterday for strong-arm robbery after one of them punched the juvenile victim multiple times and then stole his cell phone. The victim sustained minor injuries. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy