Caleb Furst Skills and Drills Camp Full Interview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Thursday evening representatives of Purdue athletics stopped by as part of their 'John Purdue Club's' "Boilermakers on the road" tour. The club helps raise money to support student-athletes academically and bring improvements to the Boilermaker's athletic facilities. Since launching in 1958, every year the university...
The Fort Wayne TinCaps were downed, 5-2, by the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Wednesday night, despite an incredible pitching performance by Robert Gasser. The left-handed starter vied for the best start of the TinCaps season with 11 strikeouts, no walks, just four hits, and one run in seven innings.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Lake County Captains, 5-4, (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Thursday evening at Parkview Field. A two-run bottom of the sixth inning earned Fort Wayne a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The TinCaps trailed 4-3 heading to the bottom of the...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Every June, Fort Wayne Pride crowns a new Ambassador for the city's LGBTQ community. That person serves as a representative for the community, volunteers, and does charity work. This year’s title-holder is drag queen Kylie Aphrodite. Adorning a human-sized yellow Crayola pack, Aphrodite thought...
The Carroll football team and community are mourning the sudden death of a senior football player Tuesday.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Owners and community leaders cut the ribbon Friday morning on the Black Forest Cat Cafe. This is the first cat cafe in Fort Wayne, where guests can book one hour time slots to play with the foster cats that stay there. All cats are adoptable...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The death of a 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl from a fentanyl overdose last year has been ruled a homicide, a coroner said Wednesday. Savannah Rose Brown was found unresponsive about 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 at her home in Fort Wayne, Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger said in a news release.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - U.S. Senator Todd Young stopped by the Allen County Republican Headquarters Friday morning to discuss a recent endorsement as he campaigns for re-election this November. The focus of Young’s press conference is on securing the country’s southern border. He’s joined by the National...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Germanfest is celebrating 40 years in Fort Wayne. The festival runs until Sunday, June 12. It’s a collaboration between four local German Clubs — German Heritage Society, Fort Wayne Sport Club, Fort Wayne Turners and Maennerchor/Dammenchor of Fort Wayne. “Ziggy Zaggy, Ziggy Zaggy,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrated World Ocean Day. This family fun, Kids for Nature World Oceans Day event will help educate kids and guests on how to protect our ocean and the marine life that call it home.
The death of a woman who died months after she was shot has been ruled a homicide by the Allen County coroner. Jordan Young Chin, 21, of Fort Wayne, was shot multiple times on Nov. 7, 2021.
This isn't Samuel Harness' first performance at Union 12 in Columbia City, but it's his first trip back since earning some name-recognition on the singing competition The Voice.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Authorities say a they recovered a body from a pond in the Woodland Lake neighborhood Wednesday afternoon was the subject of a recent Silver Alert in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department tells FOX 55 the body of missing 81-year-old Steven Clemmer was found
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police confirm they recovered a body from a pond in the Woodland Lake neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. It's near where they were searching for missing 81-year-old Steven Clemmer earlier in the day, one officer said. The statewide Silver Alert issued for Clemmer was canceled...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Super Shot is teaming up with Indiana Michigan Power and several other community groups to keep kids healthy this summer. Super Shot offered back to school immunizations for any kids who needed to catch up. They gave away backpacks and school supplies to the first...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Greater Fort Wayne hosted its annual meeting Thursday evening. They discussed the progress on investments and developments throughout the city and across Allen County. The organization reports hitting the $2 billion mark in building permits last year. Greater Fort Wayne President & CEO John...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana state government made more money than expected over this past year, so Governor Eric Holcomb says he wants to return $1 billion in state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. This would give each Indiana resident a check for $225 on top of the already...
The Allen County Coroner's Office says an infant died from an intentional fentanyl poisoning late last year in northeast Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner's Office says an infant died from an intentional fentanyl poisoning late last year in northeast Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne celebrated its 90 year anniversary on Thursday. The celebration took place at Promenade Park and recognized the 600 individuals the non-profit serves each month. CEO Alex Kiefer talked about the importance of their mission and what it means to...
One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV outside of a northeast Fort Wayne apartment complex Tuesday night.
