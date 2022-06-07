Luke Goode Skills and Drills Camp Full Interview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Thursday evening representatives of Purdue athletics stopped by as part of their 'John Purdue Club's' "Boilermakers on the road" tour. The club helps raise money to support student-athletes academically and bring improvements to the Boilermaker's athletic facilities. Since launching in 1958, every year the university...
The Fort Wayne TinCaps were downed, 5-2, by the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Wednesday night, despite an incredible pitching performance by Robert Gasser. The left-handed starter vied for the best start of the TinCaps season with 11 strikeouts, no walks, just four hits, and one run in seven innings.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Lake County Captains, 5-4, (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Thursday evening at Parkview Field. A two-run bottom of the sixth inning earned Fort Wayne a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The TinCaps trailed 4-3 heading to the bottom of the...
The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell, 3-0, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Parkview Field in 10 innings. Fort Wayne’s pitching was dominant, but couldn't outduel Lake County on Tuesday evening in a game that was scoreless through nine.
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WFFT) - The Leo boys golf team brought home their second-ever regional championship, shooting a 295 team score at Swan Lake Resort and Golf Club. The Lions were led by low medalist Wes Opliger and Justin Hicks, who both shot two-under, 70's for the day. Opliger defeated Hicks...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Every June, Fort Wayne Pride crowns a new Ambassador for the city's LGBTQ community. That person serves as a representative for the community, volunteers, and does charity work. This year’s title-holder is drag queen Kylie Aphrodite. Adorning a human-sized yellow Crayola pack, Aphrodite thought...
The Carroll football team and community are mourning the sudden death of a senior football player Tuesday.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Owners and community leaders cut the ribbon Friday morning on the Black Forest Cat Cafe. This is the first cat cafe in Fort Wayne, where guests can book one hour time slots to play with the foster cats that stay there. All cats are adoptable...
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Columbia City event center is ready for another food truck night. This week’s community celebration includes a special guest. This isn’t Samuel Harness’ first performance at Union 12 in Columbia City, but it’s his first trip back since earning some name-recognition on the singing competition "The Voice."
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrated World Ocean Day. This family fun, Kids for Nature World Oceans Day event will help educate kids and guests on how to protect our ocean and the marine life that call it home.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The death of a 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl from a fentanyl overdose last year has been ruled a homicide, a coroner said Wednesday. Savannah Rose Brown was found unresponsive about 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 at her home in Fort Wayne, Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger said in a news release.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - U.S. Senator Todd Young stopped by the Allen County Republican Headquarters Friday morning to discuss a recent endorsement as he campaigns for re-election this November. The focus of Young’s press conference is on securing the country’s southern border. He’s joined by the National...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Germanfest is celebrating 40 years in Fort Wayne. The festival runs until Sunday, June 12. It’s a collaboration between four local German Clubs — German Heritage Society, Fort Wayne Sport Club, Fort Wayne Turners and Maennerchor/Dammenchor of Fort Wayne. “Ziggy Zaggy, Ziggy Zaggy,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Super Shot is teaming up with Indiana Michigan Power and several other community groups to keep kids healthy this summer. Super Shot offered back to school immunizations for any kids who needed to catch up. They gave away backpacks and school supplies to the first...
The death of a woman who died months after she was shot has been ruled a homicide by the Allen County coroner. Jordan Young Chin, 21, of Fort Wayne, was shot multiple times on Nov. 7, 2021.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Greater Fort Wayne hosted its annual meeting Thursday evening. They discussed the progress on investments and developments throughout the city and across Allen County. The organization reports hitting the $2 billion mark in building permits last year. Greater Fort Wayne President & CEO John...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne celebrated its 90 year anniversary on Thursday. The celebration took place at Promenade Park and recognized the 600 individuals the non-profit serves each month. CEO Alex Kiefer talked about the importance of their mission and what it means to...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police confirm they recovered a body from a pond in the Woodland Lake neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. It's near where they were searching for missing 81-year-old Steven Clemmer earlier in the day, one officer said. The statewide Silver Alert issued for Clemmer was canceled...
The Allen County Coroner's Office says an infant died from an intentional fentanyl poisoning late last year in northeast Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police troopers spent the morning performing brake checks on random trucks. The troopers selected trucks to pull over into an old rest stop on U.S. Highway 30. They informed the drivers if any brakes or axles fail and determined if was safe for...
