Luke Goode Skills and Drills Camp Full Interview

The Fort Wayne TinCaps were downed, 5-2, by the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Wednesday night, despite an incredible pitching performance by Robert Gasser. The left-handed starter vied for the best start of the TinCaps season with 11 strikeouts, no walks, just four hits, and one run in seven innings.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO