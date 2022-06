The Miami Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management has experienced an increase in operational and personnel costs associated with service delivery. An increase in customer fees is proposed in order to maintain the same level of service. A solid waste fee increase of $25 per year, about $2.08 per month, has been proposed for homeowners receiving full service. A fee increase ranging from $6 to $19 a year, depending upon the level of service received, has been proposed for non-full service customers. The proposed fee increase notices are being mailed out to homes by Miami Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO