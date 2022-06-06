ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State offers Chris Henry Jr, son of late Cincinnati Bengals receiver

By Mark Russell
 3 days ago
The Ohio State football program is in the thick of hosting summer camps. On Monday, the Buckeye coaching staff had their interest piqued by a receiver in the 2026 class. Yes, you read that right… an eighth-grader heading into his freshman year of high school.

But this isn’t just any middle schooler getting an offer from The Ohio State University. No, this is Chris Henry Jr, son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, Chris Henry.

Henry Jr. impressed the Buckeye coaching staff and was the only player from Monday’s camp to garner an offer. The son of the five-year pro already has excellent size, coming in at 6-3 and 170 pounds.

Henry Jr. will attend West Clermont High School in Cincinnati. Unfortunately, the elder Henry’s life was cut short in an auto accident. The younger Henry lives with Adam “Packman” Jones who was a teammate of Chris Henry at West Virginia University.

Cleveland.com

Meet Chris Henry Jr., the son of a former NFL player, who forced Brian Hartline to offer an eighth-grader: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Chris Henry Jr. forced Brian Hartline to do something he’d never thought he’d do as Ohio State football’s wide receiver coach. The 14-year-old is a member of the 2026 recruiting class headed to West Clermont High School as a freshman. He hasn’t had his first high school football practice, and yet he’s already made himself one of the hottest commodities in the state.
Eleven Warriors

Justin Frye Taking Extra Looks at 6-Foot-8 Columbus Native, 2023 Offensive Tackle Jordan Hall During Repeat Camp Appearances

By the middle of next week, one offensive tackle hoping to earn an offer will have already attended three Ohio State camps since the start of June. Given the 6-foot-8, 340-pound frame of 2023 tackle Jordan Hall, it’s no wonder first-year offensive line coach Justin Frye wants to take a couple of extra looks at the local talent out of KIPP Columbus. Hall isn’t ranked in the 247Sports Composite, but his obvious physical tools and raw ability might just allow him to earn an offer from his hometown school by the end of the month.
WLWT 5

Incoming West Clermont freshman, son of former Bengal garners offer from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The son of a former Cincinnati Bengal has garnered a recruiting offer from Ohio State University. And he just finished eighth grade. Chris Henry Jr., son of the late former Bengal Chris Henry, announced earlier this week he had received an offer from the Buckeyes who say he performed well enough at an OSU camp this week to impress the coaching staff.
KUTV

UCF, Cincinnati, Houston join BYU to start Big 12 play in 2023

The American Athletic Conference announced an agreement Friday with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF that paves the way for the schools to join the Big 12 in 2023. The three schools announced in September they had accepted invitations to join the Big 12, which moved quickly to a rebuild its membership after Texas and Oklahoma revealed they planned to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025.
WHIO Dayton

DPS breaks ground on $11M renovation of Welcome Stadium

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is spending $11 million to upgrade Welcome Stadium, which has faced a lot of scrutiny in recent years especially after the Bengals practiced on the field and star receiver A.J. Green got hurt. Renovations are already underway to try and transform Welcome Stadium to...
NBC4 Columbus

Former NBC4 anchor Gail Hogan named Silver Circle Honoree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former NBC4 anchor Gail Hogan, a long-time member of the NBC4 family and central Ohio community, has been selected to receive one of the highest honors in local broadcast news from the Ohio Valley Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).
Cincinnati CityBeat

Look Who's Eating: Chef Jeffrey Harris of Nolia and Jimmie Lou's

CityBeat is resurrecting our popular "Look Who's Eating" column, where we ask local chefs and food industry insiders a few questions, from where they've been dining to whether they prefer chili or goetta. Chef Jeffery Harris began cooking in his native New Orleans as young as 4, where his great-grandmother...
wyso.org

Lighting the Fire: A bond between siblings knows no bounds

Aisha and Nico Ford had a rough time coming up. Without a lot of support from adults, they relied on each other and made it through, and along the way created a very tight family bond. Aisha Ford: I want to talk about our transition from Cincinnati to Dayton, because...
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
territorysupply.com

12 Incredible Weekend Road Trips From Cincinnati, Ohio

Get ready for a weekend on the road to the midwest’s finest destinations. Cincinnati is a fantastic midwest destination for anyone looking for a new city to explore that offers a broad mix of culture, cuisine, breweries and history. Add in the city’s major sports teams and you have everything you could need for one spectacular vacay.
