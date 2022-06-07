ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0

ESPN
 3 days ago

HBP--Bumgarner (Farmer). Umpires--Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Angel...

www.espn.com

ESPN

MLB Power Rankings Week 9: Which red-hot teams soared up our list?

Another week, another change at the top of our MLB Power Rankings. While the powerhouses ruling baseball have separated from the pack early this season, the battle for our No. 1 spot remains an intense one between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers -- with some surging teams making their own cases for big jumps on the list.
MLB
ESPN

Braves claim former Yankees 1B Ford off waivers from Seattle

ATLANTA --  First baseman Mike Ford was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves from the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Ford, who played 101 games with the New York Yankees from 2019-21, was designated for assignment by Seattle on Sunday. The Braves optioned Ford, 29, to Triple-A Gwinnett. To...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Guardians rally to win without Francona, A's lose 9th in row

CLEVELAND -- — After Terry Francona got done railing at the umpires, the Guardians rallied without their manager. Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in Cleveland’s four-run eighth inning, and the Guardians scored six runs after Francona was ejected for an 8-4 win Thursday night over the Oakland Athletics, who dropped their ninth straight.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Sabres acquire Bishop from Stars in salary cap-related move

BUFFALO, N.Y. --  The Buffalo Sabres acquired goalie Ben Bishop in a trade with the Dallas Stars on Friday in a salary cap-related paperwork move involving a veteran who is not expected to play again because of degenerative right knee injury. The Sabres add the final year of Bishops...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

2022 NBA draft: Ranking the top 30 prospects based on stats and scouting

Two weeks away from the NBA draft, how do the top prospects and sleepers project to the NBA based on their statistics?. Back during the NCAA tournament in March, I posted initial 2022 draft projections for Division I prospects and members of G League Ignite. Along with updated stats for the full college season, I've since added international prospects -- although just one who played outside the United States features in my top 30 -- as well as a projection for Shaedon Sharpe based on his EYBL performance before reclassifying and spending last season at Kentucky.
NBA
ESPN

Motocross accelerates through 50 years of progress

The early days of motocross were technically the same as today: riders racing dirt bikes over humps and around berms, fastest person wins. After 50 years, it actually looks almost like a different sport. The motorcycles are faster, more powerful. The riders come from around the globe, are among the...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Rangers pitcher Otto pulled before start, goes on COVID list

CHICAGO --  The Texas Rangers have put right-hander Glenn Otto, who had been scheduled to start Friday night against the White Sox, on the COVID-19-related injured list. The Rangers made the move before the game in Chicago. Catcher Mitch Garver also was put on the list. Righty Matt Bush...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Wisconsin hires Mark D'Onofrio as inside linebackers coach

MADISON, Wis. --  Wisconsin has hired Mark DOnofrio as inside linebackers coach to fill a spot that opened when Bill Sheridan resigned amid an NCAA investigation into potential rule violations at Air Force. DOnofrio hasnt coached since 2018 but is a former defensive coordinator at Temple, Miami and most...
WISCONSIN STATE
ESPN

Buffalo Sabres to retire goalie Ryan Miller's No. 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. --  It will be Miller Time once more in Buffalo. The Sabres are honoring their franchise goalie leader in wins and games played by retiring Ryan Millers No. 30 jersey next season. The team made the announcement by releasing a video on Friday which showed Miller being...
BUFFALO, NY

