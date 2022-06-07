Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0

LOS ANGELES -- Lincoln Riley's meteoric rise has been a bit surreal, even for Riley himself. Not even 10 years ago, he was living in Greenville, North Carolina, and working as East Carolina's offensive coordinator. Fast forward to now, and the 38-year-old Riley makes his home in Hollywood (Palos Verdes, to be exact) and is entering his first year as head coach at USC, one of the most tradition-rich programs in college football and yet one of the more underachieving teams for much of the past decade.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO