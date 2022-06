INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M equestrian’s Haley Redifer recently completed the annual NCAA Career in Sports Forum. “My time at the Career in Sports Forum was a life changing experience,” Redifer said. “I was fortunate to make connections with both professionals and fellow athletes while learning how to further my professional career in athletics. I was able to learn so much and will never forget my time at the NCAA national offices!”

