MIAMI – A man is dead Tuesday night after police say he threatened to kill someone and then pulled a weapon on officers. Police said he was pointing a rifle at officers when the shooting happened.The man has been identified as Ernesto Battle, who's in his 70s. His family is shocked. They told CBS4's Ashley Dyer, they never knew he owned a weapon."We never saw it. Not even my husband. We've never seen that," says Mayelin Ortega. She and her husband lived with Battle for the last 6 years."We've been as a family since his mother died," she says. Ortega says...

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO