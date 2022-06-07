Search for missing teen in New Douglas, Illinois

Police on Thursday night were collecting items as part of an investigation into the suspected homicide of an Alton woman. On Thursday Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that, at about 12:59 p.m., Alton Police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in reference where an adult was found deceased in a residence. A woman reportedly contacted police after finding her daughter dead in an Alton apartment. Around 7 p.m. Alton Police and Illinois State Police crime scene technicians were completing a multi-hour search of a commercial-size dumpster located on an adjacent property near the apartments. Sources said cameras on and around the nearby Milton Center may have captured an image of a male subject tossing items into the dumpster late Wednesday night.

ALTON, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO