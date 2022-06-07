ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Search for missing teen in New Douglas, Illinois

FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in rural Madison County, Illinois. Local power companies prepare for potential summer …. How Missourians can prevent invasive jumping worms …. Cori Bush pushes for government funding of food company....

fox2now.com

The Telegraph

Evidence collected in Alton death

Police on Thursday night were collecting items as part of an investigation into the suspected homicide of an Alton woman. On Thursday Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that, at about 12:59 p.m., Alton Police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in reference where an adult was found deceased in a residence. A woman reportedly contacted police after finding her daughter dead in an Alton apartment.  Around 7 p.m. Alton Police and Illinois State Police crime scene technicians were completing a multi-hour search of a commercial-size dumpster located on an adjacent property near the apartments. Sources said cameras on and around the nearby Milton Center may have captured an image of a male subject tossing items into the dumpster late Wednesday night.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

2 men shot, 1 killed outside Metro East supermarket

MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MADISON, IL
timestribunenews.com

Collinsville Mother And Son Among Four Suspected In Metro-East Homicide

A Madison County mother and son are among four suspects charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside of an O’Fallon, Illinois restaurant on May 22. Nathan Smith, 17, of Collinsville and two other co-defendants who are both 18 years of age and from Cahokia Heights were charged with first degree murder on the evening of May 31, per court documents.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Serious crash on WB Illinois Route 15 in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A serious crash happened Thursday morning in Belleville, Illinois. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on westbound Illinois Route 15 near 11th Street. It is unknown if anyone was injured in this crash. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

2 wanted in Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people are wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. Termaine Wright, 20, is wanted out of Jefferson County for failure to appear, original charge possession of firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapon. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches, 285 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be living in Mt. Vernon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Police Encourage Residents To Leave Fawns Alone

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today posted on its Facebook page a warning to residents to not attempt to rescue fawns. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area has a heavy deer population and fawns are often visible in a stationary position. Article continues after sponsor message. The Edwardsville Police said fawns...
The Telegraph

Capers deemed unfit for trial in Ladds' deaths

The man accused of killing a prominent Edwardsville couple has been found unfit to stand trial and assigned to a mental health facility under the Illinois Department of Human Services. Zachary Capers, 26, was sending strange messages to his family, according to Madison County Public Defender Mary Copeland who wrote to Associate Judge Neil Schroeder saying an expert for the defense told her about the unusual behavior. Capers is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Michael Ladd, 79, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, both of Edwardsville. Michael Ladd, a contractor, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, a chiropractor, were found stabbed to death around 10:30 a.m. on March 18, 2019, at their residence in the 800 block of North Kansas Street.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Godfrey hit-and-run brings prison term

Paul E. Broadway has been sentenced to five years in prison and must make more than $10,000 in restitution for failing to report a fatal Godfrey accident in 2020. Ellee Grace Kiser, 2, of Godfrey, was killed when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by Broadway, 63, of Godfrey, at the intersection of West Delmar Avenue and Pine Grove Lane on Aug. 31, 2020.
GODFREY, IL
FOX 2

Missing Manchester 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE: The 13-year-old boy has since been found according to police. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 13-year-old boy is missing out of Manchester. Police said he was “last seen in the area of Baxter and Baxter Acres leaving his residence on his bicycle.” His bike is described as a black dirt bike with green […]
MANCHESTER, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot and killed in north St. Louis

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in St. Louis city. Crews working to repair massive street collapse in …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The danger of …. Travelers react to US ending COVID-19 test requirement …. Eckert’s Farms kicks off live concert series at new …
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

74 nursing homes fined up to $50,000 each for reported violations

(The Center Square) – A report shows that 74 private Illinois nursing homes were found to have violated the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act in the first quarter of the year. Five of those facilities had violations that could have resulted in the death of a resident and were fined up to $50,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

St. Peters woman flees police, crashes with child in backseat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Peters woman is accused of reckless driving and child endangerment after leading police on a high-speed chase in north St. Louis County. According to a probable cause statement from the Hazelwood Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, June 6, at N. Hanley Road and Interstate 270.
HAZELWOOD, MO
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4

A Wood River man was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Brett Lowder, 36, of Wood River, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, possession of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony, and use of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

