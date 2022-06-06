January 6 committee to hold first public hearing

The Jan. 6 committee hearing announced the date and time of its second hearing of its June series, and it's ditching prime time for the second round. While the first Jan. 6 hearing will be a prime-time spectacle at 8 p.m. on Thursday, the committee announced Monday that the second will be at 10 a.m. next Monday morning during normal committee hours. While the first hearing will be broadcast live by major television networks, it's unlikely the second will get the same treatment.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO