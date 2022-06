Recently, eight recipients were congratulated for receiving the First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year Award in Juneau. Among the recipients was Kathy Gensel, the Director of the Central Peninsula Health Foundation for Central Peninsula Hospital, who was recognized for her work in bringing awareness to the Kenai Peninsula on the issues of homelessness and housing insecurity with her active engagement in Project Homeless Connect and Shelter Development workgroups, in addition to helping acquire a new facility that now houses the Nikiski Shelter of Hope.

