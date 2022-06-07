ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming commission proposes raising telecommunications assessment from 2.4% to 2.7%

By Mary Stroka
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Universal Service Fund assessment level, on an interim basis, may increase from 2.4% to 2.7% of gross intrastate retail revenues for telecommunications services for the 2023 fiscal year, a June 2 Wyoming Public Service Commission notice stated. Statewide, the imputed price benchmark would...

