Laramie County, WY

LCSD1: Board votes to continue fight for school facilities funding, considers possible legal action

By Eve Hamilton
capcity.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees is considering possible legal action against the State of Wyoming’s School Facilities Commission to ensure equitable funding for facility maintenance. Trustees discussed the possible litigation Monday, June 6, during their regular board meeting...

capcity.news

