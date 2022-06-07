Benny the Butcher Reflects on Mass Shootings in New Song “Welcome to the States”

“The Weeknd Producer Goes Solo” would be a nice headline for Benny Bock’s latest album. The Los Angeles keyboardist and composer wrote and produced the Dawn FM standout “Here We Go … Again” with The Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston and a handful of songwriting professionals. Bock’s melodic top line could have been lifted off any classic Motown record and is wide enough to sustain both Beach Boy cooing and a Tyler, the Creator verse. To describe his synths as “silky” is a testament to their comfort and quality, not some cheap shorthand for ’70s R&B. Dawn FM is a sad listen, but Bock helps heighten it to something timeless. However, Bock’s solo debut, the ambient jazz-leaning instrumental cycle Vanishing Act, sounds little like The Weeknd. Vanishing Act is not a playful record. It is a sobering, often surreal film reel of fleeting joy, made by a talent whose only agenda is to capture the sounds in his head, be they jazz or not. For people who don’t follow ambient jazz, Vanishing Act will feel like a revelation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO