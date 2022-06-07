ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Benny the Butcher Reflects on Mass Shootings in New Song “Welcome to the States”

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Benny the Butcher has shared a video for his new song “Welcome to the States.” The video opens with text noting that there have been more mass shootings in the United States than there have...

Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne Announce New Album, Share New Song “This Fronto”: Listen

On June 22, Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne will release the collaborative album Space Age Pimpin’. The lead single from the record is “This Fronto.” Check it out below. Since releasing the solo album The Life of Pi’erre in June 2021, Bourne has shared collaborative full-lengths with Sharc (47 Meters Down), Chavo (Chavo’s World 2), TM88 (Yo!88), and Jelly (Wolf of Peachtree 2). The latter includes a collaboration with Juicy J called “Bubble Gum.”
Vanishing Act

“The Weeknd Producer Goes Solo” would be a nice headline for Benny Bock’s latest album. The Los Angeles keyboardist and composer wrote and produced the Dawn FM standout “Here We Go … Again” with The Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston and a handful of songwriting professionals. Bock’s melodic top line could have been lifted off any classic Motown record and is wide enough to sustain both Beach Boy cooing and a Tyler, the Creator verse. To describe his synths as “silky” is a testament to their comfort and quality, not some cheap shorthand for ’70s R&B. Dawn FM is a sad listen, but Bock helps heighten it to something timeless. However, Bock’s solo debut, the ambient jazz-leaning instrumental cycle Vanishing Act, sounds little like The Weeknd. Vanishing Act is not a playful record. It is a sobering, often surreal film reel of fleeting joy, made by a talent whose only agenda is to capture the sounds in his head, be they jazz or not. For people who don’t follow ambient jazz, Vanishing Act will feel like a revelation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Star

It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
HIP HOP
Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Azealia Banks Calls Cardi B An 'Industry Plant' & Goes Off On Iggy Azalea

Azealia Banks has been making the most out of her Twitter fingers after Elon Musk allowed the controversial musician to return to the platform, and took to the Twittersphere to share relatively positive thoughts on Cardi B, whom she’s openly disliked in the past. “Yo Bodak Yellow is really...
MUSIC
Trouble, Atlanta Rapper, Shot Dead at 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble, also known as Skoob, has died. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WSB-TV Atlanta that Orr was shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia. He was 34 years old. His label Def Jam confirmed the news of his death in an...
ATLANTA, GA
Wack 100 Responds To J. Prince Nicknaming Him 'Officer Rat 100' - Gets Checked Immediately

Wack 100 is firing back at J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot Records founder nicknamed him “Officer Rat 100” during a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. On Tuesday (June 7), the veteran music manager posted a photo of a court document to his Instagram account in an attempt to “out” J. Prince Jr. for requesting a seal for his criminal record.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Music
Kate Bush Makes Rare Statement on Stranger Things’ Use of “Running Up That Hill”

Kate Bush has made a rare statement acknowledging the resurgence of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill.” The song has become wildly popular in recent days, following its prominence in Netflix’s latest season of Stranger Things. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote on her website. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show—I love it too!”
CELEBRITIES
Kevin Gates Takes On Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" On "Super General"

Kevin Gates is preparing to come through with some heat this summer. Since his release in 2018, the rapper's delivered tons of new music including Luca Brasi 3, Only The Generals II, and I'm Him. The rapper is now gearing up to drop his third studio album, Khaza but he's come through with a serious stream of music over the past few months in anticipation of the project.
CELEBRITIES
East Haiti Baby

Before his senseless murder, Young Dolph took the defiant independence he maintained during his career and extended that support to a younger generation of hungry artists. The first of Dolph’s Padawans was his cousin Key Glock (who is a certified star in his own right), but Paper Route Empire has managed to expand its ranks into a tight-knit family that soldiers on despite the loss of its mentor. East Memphis native Big Moochie Grape stood out on this year’s Long Live Dolph tribute album with “In Dolph We Trust,” a dark and driving banger with an ornate beat built out of the skeleton of “Carol of the Bells,” and he makes a more extended introduction with his new project East Haiti Baby.
MEMPHIS, TN
Themselves

Al Riggs has been one of the busiest songwriters in their home state of North Carolina for most of a decade. Not yet 30, the songwriter has steadily churned out fuzzy, self-produced songs, digging into the work of lo-fi heroes and speaking openly about their life with autism. After focusing on guitar-led twang with last year’s I Got a Big Electric Fan to Keep Me Cool While I Sleep, Riggs’ latest album, Themselves, is a definitive pivot in both presentation—according to a press release, it will be their final album under the name—and subject matter. “The trans allegories are through the roof,” Riggs said in a statement, and Themselves coheres these narratives into a series of ghost stories and monuments.
MUSIC
Soccer Mommy Shares New Song “NewDemo”: Listen

Soccer Mommy has shared another new song from Sometimes, Forever NewDemo” from the Daniel Lopatin–produced album below. “I didn’t want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic,” Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison said in a statement. “We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so ‘NewDemo’ had a huge transformation in the studio. It’s one of my favorites off of the record.”
SOCCER
Shygirl Shares Arca-Produced New Song “Come for Me”: Listen

Shygirl has shared “Come for Me,” a new song produced by Arca that’s set to appear on her upcoming debut album Nymph. Check it out below. Nymph is out September 30 via Because Music. The London-based artist’s album will also feature collaborations with Mura Masa, BloodPop®, Vegyn, Danny L Harle, Kingdom, Sega Bodega, and more. It includes the previously shared single “Firefly.”
MUSIC
Demi Lovato Announces 2022 Tour

Demi Lovato has announced an extensive tour in support of her forthcoming record, the newly announced Holy Fvck. They’ll tour the United States with a couple of stops in Canada, plus handful of Brazilian dates in August and September. Dead Sara and Royal & the Serpent will take opening slots on the tour. See the full schedule below.
MUSIC
Remembering Julee Cruise With 5 Essential Tracks

The word “ethereal” is frequently overused as a descriptor for songs that have gauzy vocals and a hint of the otherworldly. But if any musician truly deserved the adjective, it’s Julee Cruise. Born in Iowa in 1956, Cruise had a colorful career that included time spent studying the French horn, performing off-Broadway, filling in for the B-52’s singer Cindy Wilson, and recording an album with DJ Dmitry of the dance music group Deee-lite. But she was undoubtedly best known for her collaborations with composer Angelo Badalamenti and director David Lynch, including songs for Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet. Cruise’s soft-hued sadness has endured for decades, and it can be heard in the music of Lana Del Rey, Sky Ferreira, and Beach House, and more. “They sing like sexy baby girls,” she once said of her musical offspring. “They all have their own personality.”
MUSIC
