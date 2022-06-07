Overland Park selects Lori Curtis Luther as new city manager

The City of Overland Park announced its new city manager on Monday evening.

Beginning in August, Lori Curtis Luther will serve as the the new city manager.

Luther, who is currently serving as the city manager in Beloit, Wisconsin, served as the assistant city manager in Overland Park from 2001 to 2005.

“Lori has a proven track record of local government leadership, and I’m excited about her passion and energy to move our organization forward,” Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog said.

Before serving as Beloit's city manager, she served as the county administrator in Peoria County, Illinois, city administrator in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and city administrator for Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

