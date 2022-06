STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Helping boys navigate the journey to manhood. Eddie Myles is a longtime member of the Starkville chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and has mentored many young men during his membership. He says he began to notice a lack of professional and interview skills among young men he interacted with and that’s what sparked the Boys to Men Life Skills Academy.

