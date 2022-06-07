ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cass County underneath 'Travel Advisory' due to heavy rain and flooding

WLFI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLFI) - Updated 6/7/2022 at 4:30 PM - Cass County is no longer underneath a Travel Advisory. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security's County Travel Status Map, Cass...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

NWS confirms Summitville tornado

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. – Wednesday’s storms left their mark on a Madison County town, leaving behind significant damage as they swept through. A National Weather Service team has confirmed a tornado hit Summitville Wednesday night. Madison County EMA Director Tom Ecker said the tornado was on the ground for about three miles and started just northwest […]
SUMMITVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Driver Captures ‘Dust Devil’ on Video in Indiana Cornfield

I'm no meteorologist, but I do find the weather to be fascinating. One day it can be perfectly sunny without a cloud in the sky and a light breeze, the next those two elements can come together to create a storm strong enough to uproot massive trees and level buildings. I mean, the fact that microscopic bits of moisture can bond together to form a cloud is pretty incredible if you stop and think about it. And, if enough of those teeny, tiny particles mash together the weight they create becomes too much for the cloud to hold and they fall to the ground in the form of rain. It's just wild to me. The weather can also put on a relatively harmless show as it did in a cornfield in Wells County, Indiana just south of Fort Wayne earlier this week when a stiff breeze whipped up a small dust devil.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Travel Advisory#Indiana#Weather#Cass County Ema
hoosieragtoday.com

Potential for Rain and Thunderstorm Activity Across Indiana

Some farmers still have some planting to do, so we bring you now this year’s final Seed Genetics Direct Planting Weather forecast. Know the price of your corn and soybean seed before you buy it with Seed Genetics Direct! Sign up to get a Seed Guide in July, with a price list, at seedgeneticsdirect.com.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Two tornadoes struck Indiana Wednesday and more rain is likely Friday

The Indianapolis National Weather Service damage surveys confirmed two tornadoes touched down Wednesday. An EF1 tornado with 100 mph winds struck Arlington in Rush county at 4:08pm. An EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds struck Summitville in Madison county at 6:13pm. A dozen counties were under severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday afternoon and evening, and 3 counties saw tornado warnings issued. So far this has been an active year for severe storms with 12 confirmed tornadoes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Changes made at Vermillion Co. intersection

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Changes have been made to a busy intersection in Vermillion County. Flashing lights have been installed to warn drivers to be cautious at the intersection of SR-63 and SR-234 located just north of Cayuga. County officials are happy with the new addition, but hope more is done to keep drivers […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue engineers creating sensors to help roadways last longer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Potholes and yearly road repair projects could soon be problems of the past. Engineers at Purdue University are creating a new technology designed to make roadways last longer. The Indiana Department of Transportation reached out to Purdue engineering professor Luna Lu in 2017 for...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
kicks96.com

TRUCKER RESPONSIBLE FOR FOUR KIDS' DEATHS IN WAYNE COUNTY SENTENCED

(Richmond, IN)--The Camden man who caused the death of four kids on I-70 in Wayne County two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison. Corey Withrow was driving his semi through Wayne County while he was high on methamphetamine and fentanyl when he crashed into the back of a Kansas City family’s vehicle that had slowed for construction. "It was a very hot fire...just a terrible scene that stretched over a hundred yards," said John Bowling with the Indiana State Police. The four kids were between the ages of 6 and 15. Withrow has a lengthy criminal history.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook for Delaware County/Central Indiana June 6-8

According to the National Weather Service from Indianapolis, Indiana:. Monday, June 6, in Central Indiana/Delaware County, rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon (as early as 3 p.m.) and evening as temperatures are also expected to drop around 8-10 degrees. Lightning alongside one to one 1/2 inches of heavy rainfall are anticipated during this time. Strong wind gusts are a possibility during this time as well. prominently during the afternoon and early evening.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Pittsboro, Brownsburg FD extinguish large fire on I-74 Wednesday

PITTSBORO — The Pittsboro Fire Department, with the assistance of the Brownsburg Fire Department, extinguished a large fire on I-74 Wednesday. According to Assistant Chief of the Pittsboro Fire Department Matt Stewart, the driver of the truck was treated at the scene and released without serious injury. Fire crews...
PITTSBORO, IN
WLFI.com

Wolf Park welcomes Charles the Eastern Box Turtle

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — A new species is now on display at Wolf Park in Battle Ground. For the first member of the exhibit, it's been a long journey to get to Tippecanoe County. News 18 spoke with the Wolf Park Executive Director to find out how Charles the Eastern Box Turtle made it to his new home.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
WOWO News

Body pulled from water in northern Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in a pond in northern Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the pond was in the Woodland Subdivision off of Auburn Road. There has been an ongoing search in this area...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Train downs 16 power lines in Edgerton, Ohio

EDGERTON, Ohio (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Edgerton’s Fire Chief confirms a train has crashed into 16 power lines along County Road 5 just east of the city early Tuesday morning. Officials say high winds and rain contributed to the incident. The city’s mayor, Robert Day, has spent the...
EDGERTON, OH
WLFI.com

Dead Monticello man who tried to swim to river's shore identified

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — The Monticello man who died after trying to swim in the Tippecanoe River over the weekend has been identified. 72-year-old Robert Guinnup was in a boat with his wife near the Bluewater public access ramp on the Tippecanoe River in Monticello. He realized he had...
MONTICELLO, IN
WLFI.com

Body of man recovered from Tippecanoe River identified

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials have released the identity of a body found just upstream from the Blue Water access site on the Tippecanoe River. The victim has been identified as Robert Guinnup, 72, of Monticello. According to DNR officials, at approximately 6:13 p.m. on Saturday, White County...
MONTICELLO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy