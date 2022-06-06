Medical Supply Manufacturer Establishes Major Operation in Greenville; GADC Announces Stellar Results, Honors Business Leader
A packed house applauded the announcement Monday by Health Supply US, a leading government contracting and medical supply company, to establish manufacturing operations in Greenville County at the Greenville Area Development Corporation’s (GADC) annual meeting at Westin Poinsett Greenville. The company is investing more than $150 million and creating 600 new...www.greenvilleeconomicdevelopment.com
