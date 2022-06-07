Vote now: Who is the top corner infielder in Texas high school softball?

SBLive is taking a closer look at the top softball players across the Lone Star State.

We started by examining the Top 30 Right-Handed Pitchers , the Top 30 Middle Infielders and the Top 25 left-handed pitchers across the state.

Now, it’s time for us to shift our attention to the corners of the diamond to assess first and third basemen and break down the Top 35 Corner Infielders in Texas high school softball.

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top corner infielder this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters in each field will make the all-star team.)

Corner infielder voting will conclude Thursday, June 9, at 11:59 p.m.

There are hundreds of outstanding corner infielders in Texas, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on Twitter or Instagram @SBLiveTX and let us know about other corner infielders worthy of fans’ attention.

TOP 35 CORNER INFIELDERS IN TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

(The list is in alphabetical order)

Kelsie Adams, Sr., Van Alstyne

Lauren Allred, Sr., Texarkana Texas High

McKenna Andrews, Sr., Flower Mound

Kaydee Bennett, Sr., Caddo Mills

Kylie Bishop, Sr., Liberty

Mimi Blackledge, Jr., Center Point

Kate Bubela, Jr., El Campo

Arwin Callaway, Sr., Klein Collins

Aiyana Coleman, Sr., College Station A&M Consolidated

Makayla Cox, Jr., Frisco Reedy

Tori Edwards, Jr., Flower Mound Marcus

Jaeslyn Frazier, Sr., Clute Brazoswood

Melaney Granados, Jr., Dumas

Landrie Harris, Jr., Flower Mound

Madison Hartley, Soph., Georgetown

Grace Janik, Sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point

Paige King, Jr., San Antonio Antonian

Sydney Lewis, Sr., Prosper

Madelyn Lopez, Sr., Montgomery Lake Creek

Katie Lott, Sr., Cypress Woods

Trinity Loukanis, Sr., Navasota

Madison McClarity, Sr., Sachse

Samantha Mundine, Jr., Geronimo Navarro

Mackenzie Nolan, Jr., Plano Prestonwood

Lilly Rocha, Sr., Harlingen

Baleigh Salone, Jr., San Antonio Marshall

Elizabeth Schaefer, Sr., Rockwall

Sammie Shelander, Sr., Fort Bend Kempner

Haidyn Sokoloski, Sr., Flower Mound Marcus

Emma Tatum, Sr., Huntington

Tristian Thompson, Jr., Waco Midway

Jensen Vienne, Sr., Huntsville

Rachel Wells, Sr., Melissa

Gabi Wilson, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

Tatum Wright, Sr., Frisco Centennial