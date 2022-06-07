Vote now: Who is the top corner infielder in Texas high school softball?
SBLive is taking a closer look at the top softball players across the Lone Star State.
We started by examining the Top 30 Right-Handed Pitchers , the Top 30 Middle Infielders and the Top 25 left-handed pitchers across the state.
Now, it’s time for us to shift our attention to the corners of the diamond to assess first and third basemen and break down the Top 35 Corner Infielders in Texas high school softball.
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top corner infielder this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters in each field will make the all-star team.)
Corner infielder voting will conclude Thursday, June 9, at 11:59 p.m.
There are hundreds of outstanding corner infielders in Texas, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on Twitter or Instagram @SBLiveTX and let us know about other corner infielders worthy of fans’ attention.
TOP 35 CORNER INFIELDERS IN TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
(The list is in alphabetical order)
View the original article to see embedded media.
Kelsie Adams, Sr., Van Alstyne
Lauren Allred, Sr., Texarkana Texas High
McKenna Andrews, Sr., Flower Mound
Kaydee Bennett, Sr., Caddo Mills
Kylie Bishop, Sr., Liberty
Mimi Blackledge, Jr., Center Point
Kate Bubela, Jr., El Campo
Arwin Callaway, Sr., Klein Collins
Aiyana Coleman, Sr., College Station A&M Consolidated
Makayla Cox, Jr., Frisco Reedy
Tori Edwards, Jr., Flower Mound Marcus
Jaeslyn Frazier, Sr., Clute Brazoswood
Melaney Granados, Jr., Dumas
Landrie Harris, Jr., Flower Mound
Madison Hartley, Soph., Georgetown
Grace Janik, Sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point
Paige King, Jr., San Antonio Antonian
Sydney Lewis, Sr., Prosper
Madelyn Lopez, Sr., Montgomery Lake Creek
Katie Lott, Sr., Cypress Woods
Trinity Loukanis, Sr., Navasota
Madison McClarity, Sr., Sachse
Samantha Mundine, Jr., Geronimo Navarro
Mackenzie Nolan, Jr., Plano Prestonwood
Lilly Rocha, Sr., Harlingen
Baleigh Salone, Jr., San Antonio Marshall
Elizabeth Schaefer, Sr., Rockwall
Sammie Shelander, Sr., Fort Bend Kempner
Haidyn Sokoloski, Sr., Flower Mound Marcus
Emma Tatum, Sr., Huntington
Tristian Thompson, Jr., Waco Midway
Jensen Vienne, Sr., Huntsville
Rachel Wells, Sr., Melissa
Gabi Wilson, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge
Tatum Wright, Sr., Frisco Centennial
