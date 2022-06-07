ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Vote now: Who is the top corner infielder in Texas high school softball?

By Andrew McCulloch
SBLive is taking a closer look at the top softball players across the Lone Star State.

We started by examining the Top 30 Right-Handed Pitchers , the Top 30 Middle Infielders and the Top 25 left-handed pitchers across the state.

Now, it’s time for us to shift our attention to the corners of the diamond to assess first and third basemen and break down the Top 35 Corner Infielders in Texas high school softball.

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top corner infielder this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters in each field will make the all-star team.)

Corner infielder voting will conclude Thursday, June 9, at 11:59 p.m.

There are hundreds of outstanding corner infielders in Texas, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on Twitter or Instagram @SBLiveTX and let us know about other corner infielders worthy of fans’ attention.

TOP 35 CORNER INFIELDERS IN TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

(The list is in alphabetical order)

Kelsie Adams, Sr., Van Alstyne

Lauren Allred, Sr., Texarkana Texas High

McKenna Andrews, Sr., Flower Mound

Kaydee Bennett, Sr., Caddo Mills

Kylie Bishop, Sr., Liberty

Mimi Blackledge, Jr., Center Point

Kate Bubela, Jr., El Campo

Arwin Callaway, Sr., Klein Collins

Aiyana Coleman, Sr., College Station A&M Consolidated

Makayla Cox, Jr., Frisco Reedy

Tori Edwards, Jr., Flower Mound Marcus

Jaeslyn Frazier, Sr., Clute Brazoswood

Melaney Granados, Jr., Dumas

Landrie Harris, Jr., Flower Mound

Madison Hartley, Soph., Georgetown

Grace Janik, Sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point

Paige King, Jr., San Antonio Antonian

Sydney Lewis, Sr., Prosper

Madelyn Lopez, Sr., Montgomery Lake Creek

Katie Lott, Sr., Cypress Woods

Trinity Loukanis, Sr., Navasota

Madison McClarity, Sr., Sachse

Samantha Mundine, Jr., Geronimo Navarro

Mackenzie Nolan, Jr., Plano Prestonwood

Lilly Rocha, Sr., Harlingen

Baleigh Salone, Jr., San Antonio Marshall

Elizabeth Schaefer, Sr., Rockwall

Sammie Shelander, Sr., Fort Bend Kempner

Haidyn Sokoloski, Sr., Flower Mound Marcus

Emma Tatum, Sr., Huntington

Tristian Thompson, Jr., Waco Midway

Jensen Vienne, Sr., Huntsville

Rachel Wells, Sr., Melissa

Gabi Wilson, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

Tatum Wright, Sr., Frisco Centennial

CBS DFW

How 4 North Texas student athletes defied the odds

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Ben Hogan's place as one of the greatest golfers of all time was cemented when he won six of his nine major titles after a near fatal car crash in 1949.Each year, four Texas high school athletes who have overcome a serious injury or illness are given the Ben Hogan Perseverance Award. The award gives a $5,000 scholarship to winners and $5,000 to each school with a winning nominee.This year, all four recipients are from North Texas.Kolton May -- Midlothian HeritageIn 2019, Kolton May was the ninth-ranked defensive lineman in Texas in his class until he suffered a...
DENTON, TX
roundtherocktx.com

2022 UIL State Baseball Championship

The Road to Round Rock is complete for 20 Texas high school baseball teams! The 2022 UIL State Baseball Championships for Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A and 6A are set to return to Dell Diamond from June 8-11. Single-day tickets are available now at RRExpress.com/UIL. All tickets are general admission...
Scorebook Live

NCISAA All-State Baseball Teams announced

The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association, which governs the indecent athletic programs in the state, has announced its 2022 All-State baseball teams in all four classes. Congratulations to these honorees: 1A Grace Christian won the 2022 1A title, defeating Lawrence Academy 17-4 ...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WacoTrib.com

The biggest Buc-ee's ever: 75,000 square foot store coming to Texas

HOUSTON — Buc-ee's is ensuring the phrase "everything's bigger in Texas" still rings true. The company, known for its clean bathrooms and abundant convenience store snacks, announced Wednesday it would be building its biggest location ever in Luling, east of San Antonio and about two hours outside of Houston.
TEXAS STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

