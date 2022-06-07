ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police reunite boy found alone in north Tulsa with his mother

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeqU2_0g2bRl7B00
Police reunite boy found alone in north Tulsa with his mother

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (06/06; 9:38 p.m.) — Tulsa police say they have reunited the boy with his mother.

Tulsa police received reports of a young boy found alone near Pine and Greenwood around 7:20 p.m.

In a post on Facebook, police said they have not been able to find parents or any adults responsible for the child.

Police ask that if you recognize the child to call their non-emergency number at (918)-596-9222 to help get him home.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

2 dead in Vian shooting, 3rd person injured

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Two people were fatally shot Friday in Vian. The Sequoyah County sheriff told 40/29 News in Arkansas that the people fatally shot were a woman and her ex-husband. Another person was shot and taken to a hospital, and he’s expected to survive. The shooting...
VIAN, OK
fox5ny.com

7 puppies rescued in Oklahoma after dog gives birth under home

TULSA, Okla. - A crew of firefighters rescued seven puppies on Thursday after a pet dog gave birth underneath a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, a concerned resident called the department on June 9 and notified them that her dog had given birth to puppies underneath her home.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KHBS

Vian, Oklahoma, shooting deaths prompt FBI investigation

VIAN, Okla. — Two people were shot and killed in Vian, Oklahoma, Friday morning. The victims were a woman and her ex-husband, Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane told 40/29 News. Their bodies were found at a home on San Bois Court where the woman lived with her boyfriend. A...
VIAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Okla#Cox Media Group#The Boy#Pine
KTUL

Bernice Mayor helps save resident's life in lawn mower accident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bernice Police Department reported that they received a call from a resident about an incident on June 6. Mayor Amanda Markey and her husband TJ ran to help a man that was trapped under his lawn mower. The resident said that he was mowing...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Say iPad Helped Officers Recover Stolen SUV

Tulsa police say an iPad helped officers recover a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning. According to police, the victim was unloading his SUV after a trip when he says someone got in the car and drove off near 21st and Riverside. Police say the victim's iPad was still inside the...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City child, teenager shot in their home overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — A child and a teenager in Oklahoma City were shot in their home overnight. The shooting occurred near Northwest 53rd Street and North Meridian Avenue at an apartment complex. The suspect is still on the run. The suspect opened fire at a window at an apartment...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jenks police advise residents to beware of lost pet scams

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Police Department is warning residents to be aware of scammers claiming to have found lost dogs and offering to return them for a reward. Jenks police posted on Facebook Friday about a woman named Jessica and her two dogs Oogie and Boogie. They said the two dogs ventured out of her front yard and got lost.
JENKS, OK
News On 6

Overnight Fire destroys House In Turley

A fire destroyed a house in Turley overnight, according to fire officials. Officials say it happened around midnight at 66th Street North and Birmingham. Turley Fire and the Tulsa Fire Department responded to the scene and say the home was fully engulfed in flames. Nobody was inside the home at...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy