Police reunite boy found alone in north Tulsa with his mother

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (06/06; 9:38 p.m.) — Tulsa police say they have reunited the boy with his mother.

Tulsa police received reports of a young boy found alone near Pine and Greenwood around 7:20 p.m.

In a post on Facebook, police said they have not been able to find parents or any adults responsible for the child.

Police ask that if you recognize the child to call their non-emergency number at (918)-596-9222 to help get him home.

