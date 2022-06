Randall N “Randy” Clever, 64, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Saturday, June 4th, 2022 at Family Hospice of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA. He was born in McConnellsburg, PA on December 3, 1957, the son of the late Patricia I. “Pat” (Snyder) Weaver and Randall N. Clever. He was the husband of Diane K. (Johnson) Clever whom he married on December 22, 1979.

