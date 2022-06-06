Campbell resigns as CEO of Colorado Medical Society

The 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference is back and better than ever in-person at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center on October 6th, 2022!. This State of Reform conference is focused on bridging the gap between health care policy and political reality. Too often, those with good ideas for reforming health care don’t have a solid understanding of how the legislative process works. Those who understand politics don’t always comprehend the intricacies of the health care system. If you are interested in understanding what occurs at the nexus of healthcare policy and politics, then this is the conference for you!

