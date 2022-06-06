Campbell resigns as CEO of Colorado Medical Society
stateofreform.com
3 days ago
The Colorado Medical Society (CMS) has announced that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Campbell has resigned from the organization to pursue other career opportunities. Mr. Campbell began service to CMS in January of 2020, just weeks...
The pediatric health system in Colorado remains in a state of emergency, according to the Children’s Hospital Colorado. The care provider, which declared a youth mental health state of emergency 1 year ago, said in its follow-up last month that conditions have worsened. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence...
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) held a public hearing on the Texas Healthcare Transformation and Quality Improvement Program, its Medicaid managed care program on Thursday, sharing updates with and collecting feedback from the public. The commission sought stakeholder feedback on proposals to House Bill 133, a bill...
Accessing health care in California can be a hurdle in itself. For our low-income, unhoused and vulnerable citizens, many of whom make up the 14 million Californians enrolled in Medi-Cal, finding and returning regularly to a usual source of care can be challenging. In my region of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, about 30% of our population live in an official Health Professional Shortage Area. People residing in the high desert and other communities may not be seen and supported when it matters most for their health.
The 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference is back and better than ever in-person at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center on October 6th, 2022!. This State of Reform conference is focused on bridging the gap between health care policy and political reality. Too often, those with good ideas for reforming health care don’t have a solid understanding of how the legislative process works. Those who understand politics don’t always comprehend the intricacies of the health care system. If you are interested in understanding what occurs at the nexus of healthcare policy and politics, then this is the conference for you!
Nursing home representatives and legislators are progressing legislation to rein in “adversarial and punitive” regulatory surveyor citations to limit the persistent challenges faced by staff from these numerous regulatory actions, said Richie Farran, VP of Government Services at the Health Care Association of Michigan. The Senate Health Policy...
I’m happy to announce that the registration page for our 2022 Los Angeles State of Reform Health Policy Conference is now live! You can register here to join us at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport on Sept. 22nd!. We’re holding our Convening Panel meeting for the event today,...
An increase in COVID-19 cases paired with an influx of barrier patients and other factors have pushed Washington hospitals past their capacity limits. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer discussed state hospital conditions during...
In this edition of “5 Things We’re Watching” we feature an update on the state’s efforts to develop data-driven solutions to address substance use, a conversation on women’s health policy, and a look at hospital price transparency compliance. Thank you for your continued support!. Emily...
Jared Sanford is the President and CEO of Valley Behavioral Health in Utah. Before Valley, Sanford was President and CEO of Lifeline Connections, a substance use and mental health treatment facility in Vancouver, WA. In this Q&A, Sanford talks with State of Reform about how workforce shortages are impacting Valley’s...
With ongoing health care workforce shortages, the rise of telehealth, and an increasingly diverse population now on Medicaid as a result of the pandemic, COVID continues to impact our communities in ways yet to be seen. Four experts, including newly-appointed House Health and Government Operations Committee Chair Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk,...
Francoise Culley-Trotman is the CEO of AlohaCare, which serves Hawaii’s QUEST Integration Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries. AlohaCare recently partnered with Papa Ola Lōkahi to launch Ke Aloha Mau, where members can receive new Native Hawaiian health services, such as hula and lomilomi massage, as a no-cost benefit. AlohaCare’s...
Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis approved over $400 million in funding for Florida’s child and family well-being, enhancing services to strengthen families and increase supports for foster parents and relative caregivers. “Investments in our children are investments in our future,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Children should have every opportunity...
Asm. Mia Bonta (D – Alameda) is primarily focused on abortion policy, aiming to make California a “sanctuary” for those seeking abortions in light of restrictions on abortion access throughout the country and a potential overturn of Roe v. Wade. She has a bill in the 13-bill...
Despite staunch opposition, Sen. Richard Pan (D – Sacramento)’s bill to allow minors aged 12-17 to consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without permission from their parents continues to advance in the California Legislature. The legislation, Senate Bill 866, was introduced in February as part of a bill...
As the merge of the Utah Department of Health and the Utah Department of Human Services draws nearer, the new Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is wrapping up their final preparations for the July 1st merger. According to Joe Dougherty, Communications Director for the new DHHS, most...
Leading mental health care advocates are urging LGBTQ Texans struggling with depression and social isolation to take part in local Pride events this month to connect and engage with others. With dozens of celebrations scheduled throughout the state in June, counselors encourage engaging in local events and political activism to...
Alaska health care officials aim to raise awareness for residents with disabilities during a statewide Disability Pride Celebration in July. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Event organizers discussed Disability Pride Celebration details during a Department of Health and Social Services...
Comments / 0