Submitted by the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts is finishing an $8.6 million capital campaign and will close temporarily on June 28 for renovations this summer. The campaign will help overhaul the many components that are at the heart of every theater, and touch every aspect of the Center’s interior. The Center’s rigging, sound, and lighting systems were all recently upgraded during Phase I. This summer’s renovations will include 1,000 new seats, new carpet, wall treatments, signage, concessions remodel and interior design improvements.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO