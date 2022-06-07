Second Night Added To 25th Anniversary South Park Concert At Red Rocks

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Comedy Central’s South Park, Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced a second night to jam out at a concert with Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Primus and Ween.

Concert organizers added Aug. 9 to celebrate. Tickets go on sale for the public at 10 a.m. on June 10.

RELATED: Casa Bonita Sale: Bankruptcy Judge Clears The Way For ‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker And Matt Stone To Buy Iconic Restaurant

The iconic not-made-for-children show first aired on Aug. 13, 1997. Comedy Central is owned by Paramount Global which also owns Viacom-CBS television stations.