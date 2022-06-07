ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison, CO

Second Night Added To 25th Anniversary South Park Concert At Red Rocks

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ujw1K_0g2bNw9Q00

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Comedy Central’s South Park, Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced a second night to jam out at a concert with Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Primus and Ween.

Concert organizers added Aug. 9 to celebrate. Tickets go on sale for the public at 10 a.m. on June 10.

RELATED: Casa Bonita Sale: Bankruptcy Judge Clears The Way For ‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker And Matt Stone To Buy Iconic Restaurant

The iconic not-made-for-children show first aired on Aug. 13, 1997. Comedy Central is owned by Paramount Global which also owns Viacom-CBS television stations.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Moulin Rouge Cast Promise ‘High Energy From Start To Finish’ At Buell Theater

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 20 years after “Moulin Rouge” topped box offices, Moulin Rouge the Broadway musical is now showing on stage at the Buell Theater in Denver. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts calls the 10-time Tony Award winning production’s visit to the Mile High City one of its biggest shows of the season. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas gained access into the theater ahead of Thursday’s opening performance and was able to see why audiences are captivated by the set alone before the production even begins. (credit: CBS) “The red brilliance of the stage, and the history of Moulin Rouge is...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Let The Fireworks Fly! Civic Center Conservancy Brings Back Independence Eve

(CBS4) – Let the music play and bring back the fireworks! Independence Eve is returning to Civic Center Park in Denver for the first time since 2019. In 2020, the pandemic canceled the event that typically draws 100,000 people to the park. It was held virtually in 2021. CBS4 is proud to again partner with the small-but-mighty nonprofit The Civic Center Conservancy in bringing the family-friendly event back to life in Denver’s front yard. “We are thrilled to welcome Denverites and visitors back to downtown for this annual event that showcases one of our city’s most valued resources, Civic Center Park,” Eric Lazzari,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Moulin Rouge Actor Surprised By Reunion With Aurora Teacher And Inspiration: ‘This Is Your Victory’

DENVER (CBS4) – As the 10-time Tony Award winning production of Moulin Rouge begins its nearly three week stay at the Buell Theater, one of the actors in the show is also celebrating a reunion with the place he first fell in love with theater. Andres Quintero, the actor who plays “Baby Doll” in the Broadway tour, was raised in Aurora. There he first discovered his passion for the arts in an Aurora Public Schools theater. (credit: CBS) “(Moulin Rouge) is a show that is for everybody,” Quintero told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. Quintero said he loved how the writers of the production incorporated a...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Fun Ways To Explore The High Line Canal Planned For Walk For The Canal

DENVER (CBS4) – The High Line Canal Conservancy will be raising money and awareness for the 71-mile long trail during weeklong Walk For The Canal. All Coloradans are encouraged to walk, run, stroll, roll, ride, glide, or stride on the Canal trail during the week of June 20 – 26, 2022, and at the same time raise some money to help pay for improvements along the greenway. (credit CBS) “We’ve started a lot of our work in the northeast sections, up in Northeast Denver and Aurora,” said Harriet Crittenden LaMair, Executive Director of the High Line Canal Conservancy. “A series of interpretive...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrison, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Morrison, CO
Entertainment
CBS Denver

Snow Cleared, Road To Mount Evans Summit Now Open For The Season

(CBS4) – The work of snow clearing crews is complete, and the road to get up to the top of Mount Evans is now open for the season. The highest paved road in North America usually opens by Memorial Day weekend, but that wasn’t the case this year due to late season Colorado snowstorms. (credit: CDOT) The 28 mile-long road climbs more than 7,000 feet, eventually summiting at 14,130 feet. The road, which starts in Idaho Springs and proceeds south to the gates at Echo Lake Lodge before heading to the top of the mountain, features mountain goat and bighorn sheep herds, marmots and alpine wildflowers. Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation “worked throughout the month of May and into early June clearing snow along the 15-mile highway,” according to a new release sent Friday morning by state officials. They shared some photos of the lengthy snow clearing process. (credit: CDOT) Tickets are required to drive up to the summit, and can be obtained at recreation.gov.
EVANS, CO
CBS Denver

Lifeguard Shortage Could Change Your Pool Experience This Summer

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Cooling down in a pool when the weather this summer may have its limits. Danna Schmidt and her husband were at Splash at Fossil Trace in Golden on Thursday.(credit: CBS) “We are just trying to teach our daughter how to swim,” Schmidt said. They first tried a nearby recreation center but staffing shortages there made it difficult to plan. “We never really knew what to expect, so we were really excited when this opened,” she said. Splash, while staying open, isn’t immune to what is a nationwide lifeguard shortage. “We have about half of the lifeguard staff that we need to be...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Western Hemisphere City Leaders Set To Descend On Denver For 1st Ever Cities Summit Of The Americas

DENVER (CBS4)– City leaders from across the Western Hemisphere will convene in Denver next April for the first-ever Cities Summit of the Americas. The announcement came from the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (credit: CBS) On Thursday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis celebrated the selection of Denver. The event will draw thousands of elected officials and business leaders from Latin America to find ways to collaborate on everything from climate change to job creation. (credit: CBS) “This is an exciting opportunity for the City of Denver, for the State of Colorado, for communities across our state, to showcase what it means to be a world-class city and a world-class state on the international scale and to play our part in taking those collaborations to the next level,” said Polis. The summit will also feature an expo showcasing companies that provide goods and services aimed at helping communities respond to the challenges they face.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Summer Sizzle Settles In

Another hot day in Colorado, and we’re only going to get hotter! We hit 90 degrees again in Denver on Friday, but mostly likely will be close to 100 on Saturday and Monday. Highs across Colorado climb even more on Saturday. Check out these highs! Most of eastern Colorado will be in the 100s or close to it. We stay hot again and overall dry on Sunday. A few isolated storms are possible, but they won’t be very widespread. We stay very hot again Monday before a quick cool down with a chance for rain on Tuesday. That won’t last long as we will head back to the 90s on Thursday and stay there for some time. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen this weekend. Take breaks in shady spots if you work outside, and try to get those outdoor workouts done early in the day.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Trey Parker
CBS Denver

Denver Issues Temporary Waiver For Restaurants To Serve Alcohol During Stanley Cup Final

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is helping out businesses that are still struggling through the pandemic. The city is also getting into the Colorado Avalanche spirit as the team advances to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001. (HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images) Denver is allowing a temporary waiver for its 30-day rule for “Temporary Modification of the Premises” application. That means the city will allow bars and restaurants to expand where they can legally serve alcohol and drinks. That’s just in time for Colorado Avalanche watch parties as they head to the Stanley Cup Final.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Kids Ages 4-18 Can Play Ball With The Colorado Rockies On Saturday

DENVER (CBS4)– This weekend children ages 4-18 can play ball with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Play Ball event is an effort to encourage young people to engage in baseball or softball-related activities. (credit: CBS) The event is free and starts at 11 a.m. at Coors Field. There is no experience necessary but kids are urged to wear athletic clothing, bring water and sunscreen and, of course, have a lot of fun. All participants will receive a free play bat and ball set to take home. LINK: Rockies PLAY Ball Event
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Aurora’s Vikram Raju Honored After Finishing 2nd At Scripps National Spelling Bee

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora threw a p-a-r-t-y for 12-year-old Vikram Raju who claimed the title of runner up at the Scripps National Spelling Bee last week. Raju lives in Aurora. Raju competed in 17 rounds and the first ever spell-off. The Aurora Library and city officials made him “Honorary Junior Library Director” on Friday. The city recognized his passion for learning with a scholar award. (credit: CBS) In the future, Raju wants to use his interests in medical sciences and technology to change the world for the better. He says he plans to use the $25,000 he won at the competition to pay it forward. “I would like to donate it to some very important causes, like environmental causes, youth mental health and other humanitarian aid projects, and I would also like to save some of it for my college fund and some for whatever I want,” he said. (credit: CBS) Raju also thanked his teachers and family for their support. His mom says he might teach classes to help other kids learn to spell and compete.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Some Fireworks Displays Canceled Across Denver Metro Area

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The threat of fire forced the city of Lakewood to cancel its Independence Day fireworks show. City officials say the Big Boom Bash originally scheduled for July 2 will not go on. “The city is exploring other options to celebrate our nation’s independence and bring the community together in 2023,” officials stated in a news release. The city reminds residents all fireworks are illegal in the city including sparklers and smoke bombs. Violators could be fined up to $2,650. Lakewood joins a growing list of entities in the decision to cancel fireworks displays. Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan will host a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks#Concert#Cbs Television Stations#Television#Casa Bonita Sale#Paramount Global#Viacom
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Heat Wave On The Way With The Hottest Weather In 9 Months

DENVER (CBS4) – After a beautiful day with near normal temperatures throughout most of Colorado on Wednesday, the first heat of the season will build into the state starting Thursday. A large ridge of high pressure over Las Vegas and Phoenix on Wednesday will move northeast toward Colorado through the upcoming weekend. That will cause the hottest weather since last September to develop for Friday through Monday. (source: CBS) The hottest temperature in Denver so far this year is 90 degrees. The city will be close to tying for the warmest day of the year on Thursday. Meanwhile many areas on the Western...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Health Department: More Than 1,800 Adults And Kids Need Re-Vaccinations

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has paused off-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice’s Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity due to improper temperature tracking and techniques during transport. As a consequence, nearly a year’s worth of vaccinations in Aurora, Denver, Centennial and Englewood need to be repeated, CPDHE stated in a press release Wednesday. At this time, 1,810 adults and children over the age of 5 should be re-vaccinated – some more than once. The total number of impacted patients could change as CDPHE works through the clinics’ records. (credit:...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

No Drought! Recent Rain Was Enough To Wipe Out Drought In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – It was confirmed Thursday morning the widespread heavy rain that fell just after Memorial Day was enough to officially eliminate drought in Denver and along most of the Front Range. The data used to compute the weekly drought monitor is collected each Tuesday. So the collection period had just ended when the rain started to fall on May 31 and that is why it’s taken until this week for significant improvement to show up on the drought map. A week ago the entire Denver metro area had moderate drought and there had been some stage of drought since April. (source:...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Person Trapped, Hospitalized After 12-Foot Trench Collapses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was hospitalized after falling into a 12-foot trench. The person became trapped on Wednesday when the trench collapsed outside of an apartment building. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire Dept.) CORE Electric Cooperative did not explain exactly how the trench collapsed or what work was being conducted at the time. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire Dept.) The person who fell into the collapsed trench was trapped for about an hour before being pulled out and rushed to the hospital. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire Dept.)
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Denver

Colorado Company Changing The Way Rocket Engines Are Made

BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – When you think of building rocket engines it would be easy to think of teams of scientists laboring over something as big as a school bus. In Berthoud, Colorado they are building small reusable rocket engines quicker than anybody thought possible. (credit: CBS) “Rockets really prior to 2010 had been decades-old programs that were either retrofitted or modified,” said Founder & CEO of Ursa Major Tech Joe Laurienti. He says these days more and more companies and organizations need to get to space quickly and inexpensively. So, Laurienti built his company to meet that need. “We built a business plan...
BERTHOUD, CO
CBS Denver

Clear Creek County Shuttle Bus Fills Important Role For All Coloradans

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It might be one of the unintentionally best kept secrets of Clear Creek County: The RoundAbout buses. The small buses are basically free taxi services to anyone within the county to anywhere, so long as the buses are running. (credit: CBS) Floyd Gaeth and his family counted on the bus service Friday while traveling to an abandoned gold mine near Idaho Springs. Both he and his wife are legally blind, and their son Timmothy is in a wheelchair. Getting up to the mountains in the first place would be a challenge without help, but getting up dirt roads...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

2 Hot Air Balloons Make Landings In Jefferson County, 1 Near Highway 285

(CBS4) — Two hot air balloons seemed to make unplanned landings in Jefferson County Wednesday morning — one of them landing near Highway 285 and C-470 south of Bear Creek Lake Park. (credit: CBS) Copter4 caught up to both hot air balloons as they both descended upon busy traffic. One of them ended up in a grassy area away from traffic, while the other landed on a grassy median on a busy W Quincy Avenue near the Jeffco-Lakewood line. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) CBS4 spoke to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shortly after what appeared to be two safe landings without injuries. However, the sheriff’s office had no information and says these two landings appeared to have been unreported as of 8 a.m. (credit: CBS)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Largest Ever ‘Buc-ee’s’ Breaks Ground In Johnstown, As Demand For Retail And Housing Grows In Northern Colorado

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever. The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy