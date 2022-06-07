ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serious Motorcycle Crash Reported On Tower Road

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle closed a section of Tower Road on Monday at around 8 p.m. Aurora Police say both northbound and southbound lanes between Colfax and 19th Avenues are expected to be closed for several hours.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, but further information was not released.

