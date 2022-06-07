Out & About: Week of June 9, 2022
June 6
Children’s Painting Class
WINDSOR - Bertie County Public Library will be hosting a children’s painting class for children seven years of age or older at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6.
Registration for this class is required.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
June 8
Under the Sea Story-time
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will have Under the Sea story time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.
Registration is not required.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
June 11
Community Family and Friends Fun Day
RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Area Development Association of NC, Inc. is hosting a community family and friends fun day from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Sallie Surface Complex.
There will be a live DJ, entertainment, food, community booths, vendors, prizes and more.
The event is free.
The Sallie Surface Complex is located at 120 Sessoms Drive in Rich Square.
June 14
Rainbow Puppet Show
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be having the Rainbow Puppet Show at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14.
Registration is not required.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
June 15
CPTA Board Meets
RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority Board will hold their regular scheduled meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday June 15.
The meeting will be by electronic communications.
Any public comments must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.
Comments can be emailed to twhitehead@choanokepta.org.
June 16
Ocean STEM Activity Day
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be having Ocean STEM Activity Day starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.
Registration is not required.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
June 17
Junior Docent Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Junior Docent Workshop from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
The workshop is for the ages 13 to 17 years old.
The workshop is free, and lunch is included.
Registration is required.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, call 252-335-1453.
June 21
Pirate Story-time
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Library will have Pirate story time starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21.
Registration is not required.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
June 23
Joy the Clown
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting Joy The Clown. The show will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23.
Registration is not required.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
June 27
Percy Jackson Movie Night
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting Percy Jackson movie night starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27.
Registration is not required.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
June 28
Library hosts aquarium
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting the N.C. Aquarium. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28.
Registration is not required.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
June 29
Fish the Magish
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will host Fish the Magish at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29.
Registration is not required.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
June 30
Adult Bingo Night
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting adult bingo night starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.
Registration for this event is required.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Ongoing
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.
