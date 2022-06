ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials said only non-life-threatening injuries were reported after an ambulance crashed with another vehicle on I-40 in Roane County on Monday. They said the Putnam County EMS ambulance was involved in the crash at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday. The crew was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated there and are back home recovering, according to a release from officials.

ROANE COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO