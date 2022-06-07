ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson police reports May 29 to June 2

Sunday, May 29

Someone from St. Coletta of Wisconsin reported damage to property at W4900 U.S. Highway 18 and in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.

A resident was warned for their dog running at large in the 100 block of East Greenwood Street.

A resident was advised about a junked vehicle being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and North streets.

A driver was arrested on a warrant pickup and for exceeding speed limits and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and East North streets.

Someone was warned for possession or use of fireworks in the 600 block of West Racine Street.

Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 800 block of Rosemary Court.

Monday, May 30

Someone was arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of West Plymouth Street.

Someone reported damage to property at Americold Logistics in the 200 block of Collins Road.

Someone activated a false alarm at Badger Bank in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

Someone was cited for indecent conduct/language at the intersection of East Racine Street and German Avenue.

Someone was warned for animal running at large in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.

Tuesday, May 31

Someone intimidated a witness/victim by dissuading them from reporting an incident in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.

Someone reported a theft from the 100 block of South Whitewater Avenue.

Someone reported damage to property/graffiti at Rotary/Waterfront Park in the 300 block of South Gardner Avenue.

Someone reported damage to property at Tensfeldt Park on South Tensfeldt Avenue.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Rockwell Avenue and Collins Road.

Someone reported being harassed at Rockview Apartments in the 100 block of East Henry Street.

Someone was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and East Puerner streets.

Wednesday, June 1

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and East Puerner streets.

Someone was cited for miscellaneous rules violation at South Main and East Truman streets.

Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 300 block of East Church Street.

Someone was arrested for probation/parole violation in the 200 block of West North Street.

Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets.

Thursday, June 2

Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Siefert Avenue.

Someone from Kwik Trip reported an act of vandalism in the 100 block of Collins Road.

Someone reported vandalism at Tensfeldt Park at South Tensfeldt Avenue.

Someone reported criminal damage to property at the intersection of Wisconsin and West Riverview drives.

Someone was cited for possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle left of center line and possession of drug paraphernalia at State Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 18.

Officers investigated a reported death in the 600 block of Collins Road.

An officer assisted a probation/parole agent in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.

