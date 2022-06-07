ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Dark - Season 4 - Open Discussion + Poll

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 4 of In the Dark has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

spoilertv.com

Magnum P.I - Renewed for a 5th Season?

Thanks to LM for the heads up. Production Weekly is reporting that Production for a 5th Season is in Active Development. This is by no means confirmation but it's fairly uncommon for there to be a Production Weekly entry without it coming true.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Ms. Marvel - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Ms. Marvel has started airing on Disney+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 8th June 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.3 - Either Learn Or Be Silent. Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.4 - Lighten Our Darkness. Breeders - Episode 3.6...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Boys - Renewed for a 4th Season?

Looks like Amazon have renewed The Boys for a 4th Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is in Active Development. We'll post official confirmation when Amazon makes the announcement.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

American Rust - Renewed for a 2nd Season by Amazon Freevee after being cancelled by Showtime

Crime drama from Oscar-nominee Dan Futterman and Tony Award-nominee Adam Rapp portrays the familiar realities of small-town American life. CULVER CITY, California—June 9, 2022—Today, Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) announced it will pick up a second season of American Rust, starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. Produced by Boat Rocker and executive produced by Daniels, Dan Futterman, and Adam Rapp, the second season of the compelling crime drama set in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town will stream exclusively on Freevee.
CULVER CITY, CA
spoilertv.com

Superman and Lois - Episode 2.15 - Waiting for Superman (Season Finale) - Press Release

SEASON FINALE - Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#215). Original airdate 6/28/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bridgerton Spinoff - Katie Brayben & Keir Charles Join Cast

The Bridgerton spinoff about the origins of Queen Charlotte is expanding its kingdom. Deadline has learned that British actors Katie Brayben and Keir Charles will play recurring characters Vivian Ledger and Lord Ledger, respectively. The Netflix limited series will center on the rise of young Queen Charlotte, a reimagined character...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Flash - Episode 8.20 - Negative, Part Two - Press Release

SEASON FINALE - With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace (#820). Original airdate 6/29/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Tom Swift - Episode 1.05 - ...And The Crashed Cotillion - Press Release

While hosting the tech event of the year at Swift Enterprises, Tom (Tian Richards) embarks on a daring gambit to stop a security breach – and to do so, he’ll have to get extremely close to the mysterious Rowan (Albert Mwangi), whose undeniable chemistry with Tom complicates the question of whether Rowan is a shadowy adversary or a guardian angel. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) and Lorraine (April Parker Jones) look to Tom to shore up the corporation’s standing with powerful investors, and Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) struggles to understand his inexplicably heightened physical abilities.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Sugar - Ordered to Series by AppleTV - Colin Farrell to Star and Executive Produce

Following a highly competitive situation, Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “Sugar,” a new genre-bending series hailing from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich (“The Cell,” “I Am Legend,” “Thor”), with Colin Farrell (“The Batman,” “True Detective,” “The Lobster”) attached to executive produce and star in the lead role.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Roswell, New Mexico - Episode 4.04 - Dear Mama - Press Release

"Dear Mama" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) GUESSING GAMES- Liz's (Jeanine Mason) work to find out more about a found skin sample hits a roadblock. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) continues to gain Bonnie's (guest star Zoe Cipres) trust, but Clyde (guest star Andrew Lees) may not be as easily persuaded. Also, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finally finds the courage to be honest with Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) suffers a devastating loss. The series also stars Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder.
ROSWELL, NM
spoilertv.com

Performers Of The Month - May 2022 Results

Below you will find the Top 3 finishers for each side listed out in placement order. All of these graphics will be available on my Twitter account as well as the official SpoilerTV Twitter and Instagram accounts. We are happy for you to share them, but please share them from one of these official sources to ensure you are sharing the best quality version of these graphics. For the highest quality, please click on the slides to enlarge them.
ENTERTAINMENT
spoilertv.com

Black Bird - First Look Promo

When serving time, you’ll do anything for a chance at freedom—even if that means facing a suspected killer. Inspired by true events, Dennis Lehane’s newest Apple Original Series stars Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser. Black Bird arrives July 8 on Apple TV+
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Criminal Nature - Parker Young to Star in ABC Drama Pilot

United States Of Al star Parker Young has been tapped as a lead opposite Michaela McManus in Criminal Nature, ABC’s drama pilot from Rashad Raisani, 20th Television and A+E Studios. The network snagged Young quickly after he became available following CBS’ cancellation of the Chuck Lorre comedy series after two seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Demimonde - Not Moving Forward at HBO Due to Budget Issues

HBO is officially not moving forward with J.J. Abrams’ ambitious HBO sci-fi drama series Demimonde. The decision comes after weeks of discussions with Abrams, his Bad Robot production company and Warner Bros. Television which were focused on the show’s budget. As Deadline reported last month, the studios on the project, Warner Bros. Television and HBO, had been trying to rein in costs, but Bad Robot kept firm on their proposed budget, said to be in the mid-$200 million range, and would not agree to a reduction.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Mrs. Davis - Margo Martindale, Andy McQueen & Ben Chaplin Join Cast

Emmy winner Margo Martindale (American Crime Story: Impeachment), Andy McQueen (Station Eleven) and Ben Chaplin (The Nevers) have been cast opposite Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman in Mrs. Davis, Peacock’s new drama series written and executive produced by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. Emmy-winning director Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) will direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the first episode, of the series, which comes from Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are under overall deals.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

2022 SpoilerTV Awards - Nominations, Part 2

With the regular TV season now over, it is time for the SpoilerTV community to begin our hiatus awards season. Woo hoo! As usual we will start with the SpoilerTV Awards, followed by the Episode Contest and Character Cup and ending with the epic Favorite Show Competition. Previously, we started nominations with comedies and dramas. In the second nominations, we focus on the acting. As you are nominating, please make sure you put the actor’s name, not the character. Also, make sure you also include the TV show. Without both, your nomination cannot be counted.
