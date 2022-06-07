ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Mary Elizabeth Carney – Elizabeth Township

Cover picture for the articleMary Elizabeth Carney, 89, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born Sept. 28, 1932, in Elizabeth Township, and was the daughter of the late Nazareno Cipollone and Julia Giulia Martucci. She was the wife of the late John Anthony Carney Jr., who passed away April 23,...

Karl W. Glover Rostraver Township

Karl W. Glover, 82, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Excela Hospital, Latrobe. A son of the late Raymond and Hazel Glover, he was born in Accident, Md., on Nov. 15, 1939. A resident of Belle Vernon, Rostraver and the Washington, D.C., area, Karl was a 50-year member of F&AM Lodge 252. From 1968-84, he and his former wife owned and operated The Boat Shop and Marina/Southwest Marine in Speers. He had also been employed as a CPA in the Mon Valley area and with the IRS when he was in Washington D.C., retiring in 2019. Karl was Lutheran by faith and was known for being very hardworking and never letting the complexity of a project deter him. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Dennis and Denise Glover of Ligonier; his former wife and lifelong friend, Beverly Glover of Belle Vernon; and a sister-in-law, Patty Metrosky Glover of Belle Vernon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Garnet Glover Matney; and a brother, Dennis Glover. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Interment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Picnic at the ballpark

Judson Smolenski, 5, and June Smolenski, 7, both of Uniontown, and Emmy Hiles, 4, of Dawson had a picnic Monday evening at Charleroi Trustees Park. They were watching a Little League baseball game between Charleroi and Perryopolis.
New West Jefferson Hills School District leader returns ‘home’

The West Jefferson Hills Board of School Directors appointed Dr. Janet Sardon as the new district superintendent with a unanimous vote during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. Sardon brings nearly 30 years of public education experience to the district. She is expected to begin her duties Aug. 8, 2022, with a five-year contract through June 30, 2027.
BVA students qualify for national history contest

Five Belle Vernon Area Middle School eighth-graders are National History Day state champions after presenting research projects May 8 at a virtual competition hosted by the University of Scranton. In the best documentary category, Ryan Kent, Ian Porter, Caleb Steele and Landon Vaccaro’s film entitled, “Healing the Wounds of War: Grant’s Diplomacy at Appomattox and the Reunification of the Nation,” won the middle-school level and will move onto the national competition hosted by the University of Maryland this month. Cassandra Lofgren’s research paper entitled, “Steel City Diplomacy: Tomas Masaryk, The Pittsburgh Agreement and the Establishment of Czechoslovakian Independence,” won the state competition outright for the middle school division and her paper was selected as one of 15 national submissions to be showcased this month by The White House Historical Association.
monvalleyindependent.com

Serra’s state-title run never gets started

Serra Catholic’s storybook season has come to an end. Despite drawing eight walks against Redbank Valley starter Bryson Bain, the Eagles were unable to take advantage of opportunities with runners on base as they suffered a 2-1 loss in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Norwin High School Monday.
MCKEESPORT, PA

