Poll shows Virginia Democrats, Republicans neck and neck in Congressional races
By Tyler Arnold
thecentersquare.com
3 days ago
(The Center Square) – With elections about five months away, Virginia Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in a generic Congressional ballot conducted by Public Policy Polling. About 46% of survey respondents intend to vote for a Democrat in the upcoming Congressional elections and about 45% plan...
(The Center Square) – The Virginia Legislature won’t be committing public funds to a new Washington Commanders Stadium in Woodbridge this year. The House and Senate had passed separate versions of the bill and would have needed agreement in conference committee. But Democratic Virginia Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw announced Thursday that the bill would not move forward this year.
• Key Democratic senators say they’re a no on legislation that would help bring a Washington Commanders stadium to Virginia after the team’s defensive coordinator characterized the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as a “dust-up” and wondered why the same scrutiny wasn’t being applied to Black Lives Matter protests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch; Inside Nova.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Democrats in Virginia hope to bring the state’s gun control laws to the rest of the nation. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) told the media today he’s hoping Congress will consider his proposed plan for gun control. The proposed legislation is known as “The Virginia Plan” because it’s based on gun laws that […]
(The Center Square) – The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday raising the age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21. Illinois already has that law, the regulating of unserialized firearms and others in place but still struggles with gun violence. As debates across the country...
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say they’re in support of bipartisan efforts of addressing gun violence. Now, they say it is about getting Republicans across the aisle to vote for a deal. “We are the only industrial country in the world that has...
(The Center Square) – A federal judge dismissed a civil lawsuit that sought to force the Virginia House of Delegates to hold elections this year, which means the elections will be in 2023, unless another case arises and a judge issues a new ruling. Paul Goldman, who is a...
The power of the gun rights lobby and organizations like the National Rifle Association in Washington, D.C., is well-known, where groups opposed to tighter gun laws spend millions to support mostly Republican candidates. The National Rifle Association’s NRA Political Victory Fund also donates to powerful Republicans in North Carolina.
(The Center Square) – There isn't a clear frontrunner in the Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary these days. The race appears to be a dead heat, with two candidates polling within the margin of error and another one not far behind. A plurality of voters still hasn't made up their minds with the election less than two months out.
Hi, this is Rob Bloxom with an overview of the budget that we have sent to Governor Youngkin for his approval. In this update I will cover the State of Virginia as a whole and next week I will concentrate on the appropriations the 100th District received. We had historic revenues fueled by the federal recovery money flow both directly to the state and the increase in spending into our economy. We took what I believe is a prudent path and addressed future liabilities to protect us from any downturns in the economy. We made a large deposit into the Virginia Retirement System to improve the status of state employees and teacher retirement funds. We prepaid money into the rainy day fund as well as the reserve fund that will bring the combined balance to a 3.8 billion dollar record. Furthermore,we prefunded the scheduled manufacture employment incentives fund payouts. 2.5 billion dollars was paid to previously authorized and planned projects rather than using our bonding capacity and borrowing the money.
(The Center Square) – A new poll of voters in the Republican race for Illinois governor shows a new leader. A survey by Fabrizio, Lee and Associates, which was commissioned by the political action committee People Who Play by the Rules, shows Darren Bailey at 27% support to Richard Irvin’s 20%. The PAC is headed by conservative talk show host Dan Proft, a Bailey supporter.
Iowa is proving that lowering tax rates and keeping spending growth low is a fiscal policy that places taxpayers first and supports more economic growth and opportunity. Since 2018, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Legislature have placed an emphasis on both tax reform and prudent budgeting. Prior to the...
Virginia state Del. Danica Roem on Monday announced she is running for the state Senate. Roem, 37, is running to represent the newly redistricted Senate District 30, which includes western Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. “I know the issues,” Roem told the Washington Blade...
(The Center Square) – State Sen. Annette Taddeo, who was running in the Democratic primary for Florida governor, is dropping out of that race Monday and is instead running for Congress. Taddeo is now running in Florida's 27th Congressional District against incumbent and freshman Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.
(The Center Square) - Sixty-seven percent of South Dakota voters rejected an amendment that some viewed as an attack on an upcoming vote on Medicaid expansion. Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Sen. John Thune also held off Republican challengers to advance to the November general election, according to results for Tuesday's elections posted on the secretary of state's website.
• During a visit to Bristol, Gov. Glenn Youngkin “hinted that he’ll tinker with the state budget to push for ‘lab schools’ and cut the gas tax.”—Washington Post. • Common Good Virginia, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s PAC, has raised $2 million for Democrats running in races this cycle.—The Hill.
There are no candidates on the ballot for the Democratic House primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Dusty Johnson is up for re-election against one other candidate,Taffy Howard. The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This...
At the 2022 Virginia Sheriff’s Institute Spring Conference in Norfolk, the Virginia Sheriff’s Association presented Senator Lynwood Lewis with the 2021 Legislator of the Year Award. According to the VSI, this Award is given annually to a legislator for outstanding legislative service in the improvement of law enforcement and criminal justice within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
(The Center Square) - Officials with the Alaska Law Department say they have "serious concerns" about the timing of a lawsuit challenging Saturday's special congressional election. The Alaska State Commission on Human Rights is suing Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and the Alaska Division of Elections over the mail-only election on...
Comments / 34