Virginia State

Poll shows Virginia Democrats, Republicans neck and neck in Congressional races

By Tyler Arnold
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – With elections about five months away, Virginia Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in a generic Congressional ballot conducted by Public Policy Polling. About 46% of survey respondents intend to vote for a Democrat in the upcoming Congressional elections and about 45% plan...

Truth - SOL
2d ago

This is actually good news for us freedom lovers. Leftist transplants have been killing us for years. Time to turn the tables. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Virginia lawmakers won't push through new Commanders stadium incentives this year

(The Center Square) – The Virginia Legislature won’t be committing public funds to a new Washington Commanders Stadium in Woodbridge this year. The House and Senate had passed separate versions of the bill and would have needed agreement in conference committee. But Democratic Virginia Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw announced Thursday that the bill would not move forward this year.
VIRGINIA STATE
Key Dems say no to Washington Commanders stadium in Va. and more headlines

• Key Democratic senators say they’re a no on legislation that would help bring a Washington Commanders stadium to Virginia after the team’s defensive coordinator characterized the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as a “dust-up” and wondered why the same scrutiny wasn’t being applied to Black Lives Matter protests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch; Inside Nova.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Senator speaks on proposed gun control legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Democrats in Virginia hope to bring the state’s gun control laws to the rest of the nation. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) told the media today he’s hoping Congress will consider his proposed plan for gun control. The proposed legislation is known as “The Virginia Plan” because it’s based on gun laws that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
U.S. House passes measure similar to Illinois' gun law

(The Center Square) – The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday raising the age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21. Illinois already has that law, the regulating of unserialized firearms and others in place but still struggles with gun violence. As debates across the country...
ILLINOIS STATE
Judge rules against early Virginia House elections

(The Center Square) – A federal judge dismissed a civil lawsuit that sought to force the Virginia House of Delegates to hold elections this year, which means the elections will be in 2023, unless another case arises and a judge issues a new ruling. Paul Goldman, who is a...
VIRGINIA STATE
NRA gave max allowed to top N.C. Republican campaigns, records show

The power of the gun rights lobby and organizations like the National Rifle Association in Washington, D.C., is well-known, where groups opposed to tighter gun laws spend millions to support mostly Republican candidates. The National Rifle Association’s NRA Political Victory Fund also donates to powerful Republicans in North Carolina.
ADVOCACY
Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary a dead heat, poll shows

(The Center Square) – There isn't a clear frontrunner in the Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary these days. The race appears to be a dead heat, with two candidates polling within the margin of error and another one not far behind. A plurality of voters still hasn't made up their minds with the election less than two months out.
ARIZONA STATE
Delegate Bloxom updates on passage of Virginia’s budget

Hi, this is Rob Bloxom with an overview of the budget that we have sent to Governor Youngkin for his approval. In this update I will cover the State of Virginia as a whole and next week I will concentrate on the appropriations the 100th District received. We had historic revenues fueled by the federal recovery money flow both directly to the state and the increase in spending into our economy. We took what I believe is a prudent path and addressed future liabilities to protect us from any downturns in the economy. We made a large deposit into the Virginia Retirement System to improve the status of state employees and teacher retirement funds. We prepaid money into the rainy day fund as well as the reserve fund that will bring the combined balance to a 3.8 billion dollar record. Furthermore,we prefunded the scheduled manufacture employment incentives fund payouts. 2.5 billion dollars was paid to previously authorized and planned projects rather than using our bonding capacity and borrowing the money.
New poll shows a new leader in the GOP race for governor

(The Center Square) – A new poll of voters in the Republican race for Illinois governor shows a new leader. A survey by Fabrizio, Lee and Associates, which was commissioned by the political action committee People Who Play by the Rules, shows Darren Bailey at 27% support to Richard Irvin’s 20%. The PAC is headed by conservative talk show host Dan Proft, a Bailey supporter.
ILLINOIS STATE
Op-Ed: Fiscal conservatism in America’s Heartland

Iowa is proving that lowering tax rates and keeping spending growth low is a fiscal policy that places taxpayers first and supports more economic growth and opportunity. Since 2018, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Legislature have placed an emphasis on both tax reform and prudent budgeting. Prior to the...
IOWA STATE
Va. school board south over transgender student policies

Virginia state Del. Danica Roem on Monday announced she is running for the state Senate. Roem, 37, is running to represent the newly redistricted Senate District 30, which includes western Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. “I know the issues,” Roem told the Washington Blade...
VIRGINIA STATE
South Dakota voters reject amendment; Noem, Thune stave off challengers

(The Center Square) - Sixty-seven percent of South Dakota voters rejected an amendment that some viewed as an attack on an upcoming vote on Medicaid expansion. Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Sen. John Thune also held off Republican challengers to advance to the November general election, according to results for Tuesday's elections posted on the secretary of state's website.
HEALTH
South Dakota House Primary Election Results

There are no candidates on the ballot for the Democratic House primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Dusty Johnson is up for re-election against one other candidate,Taffy Howard. The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This...
ELECTIONS
Virginia Sheriff’s Association names Senator Lewis Legislator of the Year Award

At the 2022 Virginia Sheriff’s Institute Spring Conference in Norfolk, the Virginia Sheriff’s Association presented Senator Lynwood Lewis with the 2021 Legislator of the Year Award. According to the VSI, this Award is given annually to a legislator for outstanding legislative service in the improvement of law enforcement and criminal justice within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alaska officials question timing of lawsuit seeking to halt special election

(The Center Square) - Officials with the Alaska Law Department say they have "serious concerns" about the timing of a lawsuit challenging Saturday's special congressional election. The Alaska State Commission on Human Rights is suing Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and the Alaska Division of Elections over the mail-only election on...

