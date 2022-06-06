ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Who should I call for help in an emergency during a hurricane?

By Staff report
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37B84v_0g2bJGf600

A tropical storm or hurricane of any strength can cause a chaotic situation when we least expect it, so it's best to prepare for emergencies ahead of time. Here's a list of contacts in Florida as well as local phone numbers and websites organized by county in alphabetical order.

Florida emergency phone numbers and websites

Police/fire emergencies: Call 911

American Red Cross (national): 800-RED-CROS (1-800-733-2767); prompt 4, https://www.redcross.org

AT&T/DirecTV: https://www.att.com/outages

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov

Comcast/Xfinity: https://www.xfinity.com/support/status

Community Emergency Response Teams: https://www.ready.gov/cert

Disaster Distress Hotline: 1-800-985-5990, https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline

Elder Help Line: 1-800-963-5337, https://www.elderaffairs.org

FCC/FEMA tips for communicating during an emergency: https://www.fcc.gov/emergency

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): 1-800-621-3362, https://www.fema.gov

FEMA National Flood Insurance Program: 1-800-611-6122, https://www.fema.gov/flood-insurance

FEMA (TTY for hearing-impaired): 1-800-462-7585

How to sign up for text alerts to find a shelter near you: Text SHELTER to 4FEMA (43362)

Flood insurance: https://www.floodsmart.gov

Florida City Gas: 888-352-5325, https://www.floridacitygas.com/

Florida Department of Elder Affairs: 850-414-2000, https://www.elderaffairs.org

Florida Department of Environmental Protection: 850-245-2118

Florida Department of Financial Services: 877-693-5236, https://www.myfloridacfo.com

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT): 511, https://fl511.com

Florida Division of Emergency Management:

850-815-4000, https://www.floridadisaster.com

Florida Division of Insurance Fraud: 850-413-3115, https://www.myfloridacfo.com/division/difs/insurance-fraud

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission: 850-488-4676

Florida Highway Patrol (from any cellphone): *FHP

Florida Lightning Safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning

Florida Power & Light (FPL): 800-468-8243; https://www.fpl.com

Florida Power & Light (FPL) customer service: 1-888-988-8249

Florida Price Gouging Hotline: 866-966-7226

Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety: https://www.disastersafety.org/hurricane

Mid-Florida American Red Cross: 352-314-0883, https://www.redcross.org/local/florida/central-florida/about-us/locations/mid-florida.html

Mobile or Manufactured Home Residents: 850-617-3004, https://www.flhsmv.gov/mobilehome

National Hurricane Center: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: https://www.noaa.gov

National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/

Small Business Administration: 1-800-827-5722, https://www.sba.gov

State Assistance Information Hotline (active during disasters): 1-800-342-3557, https://www.floridadisaster.com

State of Florida TDD Number for Hearing Impaired: 863-834-8333

StormReady: https://www.weather.gov/stormready

U.S. Department of Homeland Security: https://www.dhs.gov

Hurricane shelters: Where can I find hurricane shelters open near me in Florida?

Emergency phone numbers and websites by county

Alachua County

Alachua County Emergency Management: 352-264-6500

Alachua County Rumor Control Line: 352-264-6557

Gainesville Emergency Management: 352-334-5078

Gainesville Police Department: 352-955-1818

Gainesville Fire Rescue: 352-334-5078

Gainesville Public Works (knocked down trees, blocked roads, flooding, sandbags): 352-393-8161

Gainesville Regional Transit System (RTS): 352-334-2600

Gainesville Solid Waste Department: 352-334-2330

GRU Customer Service: 352-334-3434

Internet help desk: 352-334-3000

Local emergency information (only when activated): 311

Natural gas emergencies: 352-334-2550

Power outages/downed power lines: 352-334-2871

Shelter assistance: Text 'Alachua' to the number 888777, https://www.AlachuaCountyReady.com

Red Cross, North Central Florida Chapter: 352-376-4669

Water/wastewater emergencies: 352-334-2711

Baker County

Baker County Emergency Management: 904-259-6111, https://www.BakerCountySheriffsOffice.com/emergency-management

Bay County

Bay County Sheriff's Office: 850-747-4700

Gulf Power emergency: 1-800-487-6937, https://www.gulfpower.com

Panama City Beach Police Department: 850-233-5000

Panama City Police Department: 850-872-3112

Springfield Police Department: 850-872-7545

Brevard County

2-1-1 helpline, 24-hour: 2-1-1 or 321-632-6688, https://www.211brevard.org

Aging Matters in Brevard: 321-639-8770, https://agingmattersbrevard.org/

Brevard County Crime Tip Line: 800-423-8477

Brevard County Emergency Management Office: 321-637-6670

https://www.brevardfl.gov/emergencymanagement/home/

How to sign up for text message alerts: Text BrevardEOC to 888777, http://www.brevardfl.gov/EmergencyManagement/AlertSignup

Brevard County Fire Rescue (non-emergency): 321-633-2056

Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Central Area: 321-633-7162

Brevard County Sheriff's Office, North Area: 321-264-5100

Brevard County Sheriff's Office, South Area: 321-952-6371

National Weather Service, Melbourne: 321-255-0212, https://www.weather.gov/mlb/

Red Cross, Space Coast chapter: 321-890-1002

Special-needs emergency help: 321-637-6670, http://www.brevardfl.gov/EmergencyManagement/BePrepared/Step3HaveAPlan/SpecialNeeds

United Way of Brevard: 321-631-2740

Clay County

Clay County Emergency Management: 1-877-252-9362, https://www.ClayCountygov.com/community/emergency-management

Collier County

American Red Cross, Fort Myers: 239-278-3401

American Sign Language Preparedness Videos: https://www.leegov.com/publicsafety

Arson Alert Hotline: 800-342-5869

Collier County Animal Services: 239-252-7387

Collier County Bureau of Emergency Services: 239-252-3600

Collier County EMS: 239-252-3740, 911

Collier County Government Center: 239-252-8999

Collier County Sheriff’s Office: 239-774-4434

Florida Health Department — Collier County: 239-389-5050, 239-252-7300

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District: 239-348-7540

Immokalee Fire Control District: 239-657-2111

Marco Island Fire Department: 239-389-5040

Marco Island Police Department (non-emergency): 239-389-5050

Naples Police Department: 239-213-4844

National Weather Service, Tampa Bay Area: 813-645-2323, https://www.weather.gov/tbw

NCH Community Blood Center: 239-624-4120

North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District: 239-597-3222

Oneblood: 1-888-9-DONATE

Poison Information: 800-222-1222

Salvation Army: 239-278-1551

United Way of Collier County: 239-261-7112

Duval County

Beaches Energy Services: 904-247-6171, https://www.beachesenergy.com

City of Jacksonville: 904-630-CITY (2489)

Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA): 904-665-6000, https://www.jea.com/outage

Jacksonville Transit Authority (JTA): 904-630-3100, https://www.jtafla.com

United Way of Northeast Florida: 211 or 904-390-3200, https://www.unitedwaynefl.org

Salvation Army: 904-356-8641, https://www.SalvationArmyFlorida.org/jacksonville-ac

City of Jacksonville Emergency Preparedness Division: 904-255-3110, https://www.jaxready.com

Northeast Florida Red Cross: 904-358-8091 or 1-888-843-5748, https://www.redcross.org/local/florida/north-florida.html

National Weather Service, Jacksonville: 904-741-4370, https://www.weather.gov/jax

Escambia County

Escambia County Sheriff's Office: 850-436-9630

Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida: 850-435-3516

Children's Home Society of Florida: 850-266-2700

Gulf Power emergency: 1-800-487-6937; https://www.gulfpower.com

Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen: 850-438-7616

Milton Police Department: 850-983-5420

Pensacola Police Department: 850-435-1900

The Salvation Army: 850-432-1501

United Way of West Florida: 850-434-3157

United Ministries of Pensacola: 850-433-2333

Waterfront Rescue Mission: 850-478-4027

Flagler County

Flagler County Emergency Management: 386-313-4200, https://www.flaglercounty.gov/departments/emergency-services/emergency-management

Flagler County Sheriff's Office: 386-437-4116, https://www.flaglersheriff.com

Flagler County Utilities: 386-313-4192, https://www.flaglercounty.gov

Indian River County

City of Fellsmere: 772-571‑1616, https://www.cityoffellsmere.org

City of Vero Beach: 772-978-5151, https://www.covb.org

Fellsmere Police Department: 772-646-6309, https://www.cityoffellsmere.org/police

Indian River County Emergency Management: 772-226-3900, https://www.ircgov.com/emergencyservices

Indian River County Fire Rescue: 772-226-3993, https://www.ircgov.com/emergencyservices/firerescue

Indian River County government: 772-567-8000, https://www.ircgov.com

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office: 772-569-6700, https://www.ircsheriff.org

Indian River County Utilities: 772-770-5300, https://www.ircgov.com/utilities

National Weather Service, Melbourne: 321-255-0212, https://www.weather.gov/mlb/

Red Cross, Vero Beach office: 772-562-2549

School District of Indian River County: 772-564-3000, https://www.indianriverschools.org

Sebastian Police Department: 772-589-5233, https://www.sebastianpd.org

Vero Beach Police Department: 772-978-4600, https://www.vbpd.org

Lake County

City of Leesburg Electric: 352-728-9800 or 352-728-9830; https://www.leesburgflorida.gov/electric

City of Mount Dora Electric: 352-735-7151 or 352-735-7141; https://www.ci.mount-dora.fl.us/953/Electric-Utility

Clay Electric Co-op: 352-685-2111 or 800-224-4917 or 888-434-9844; https://www.clayelectric.com

Duke Energy: 1-800-700-8744 or 1-800-228-8485; https://www.duke-energy.com

Lake County Elder Help Line: 1-800-262-2243

Lake County Office of Emergency Management: 352-343-9420, https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/emergency-management

Special needs shelter registries: 352-742-4850, https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/emergency-management/special-needs-program

National Weather Service, Melbourne: 321-255-0212, https://www.weather.gov/mlb/

Sumter Electric Cooperative: 1-800-732-6141, https://www.secoenergy.com

Sumter Electric, Eustis Office: 352-357-5600

Sumter Electric, Groveland Office: 352-429-2195

Sumter Electric, Sumterville Office: 352-793-3801

Lee County

American Red Cross, Fort Myers: 239-278-3401

American Sign Language Preparedness Videos: https://www.leegov.com/publicsafety

Arson Alert Hotline: 800-342-5869

Cape Coral Emergency Management: 239-573-3022

Cape Coral Police Department (non-emergency): 239-574-3223

Florida Health Department — Lee County: 239-332-9501

Fort Myers Police Department: 239-321-7700

Lee County Domestic Animal Services: 239-533-7387

Lee County Emergency Information Hotline/United Way 211: 239-433-2000

Lee County Emergency Management: 239-533-0622

Lee County government: 239-533-2111

Lee County Public Safety & EMS: 239-533-3911 & 911

Lee County Sheriff’s Office: 239-477-1000

Lee Health Blood Center: 239-343-2333

Oneblood: 1-888-9-DONATE

National Weather Service, Tampa Bay Area: 813-645-2323, https://www.weather.gov/tbw

Poison Information: 800-222-1222

Salvation Army: 239-278-1551

Sanibel Police Department: 239-472-3111

United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades & Okeechobee Counties: 239-433-2000, 211

Leon County

Duke Energy: 1-800-228-8485

Leon County Emergency Management: 850-606-3700

Leon County Hurricane Guide: https://www2.leoncountyfl.gov/haveahurricaneplan/

Report electric outages: 850-891-4YOU (4968), https://www.talgov.com/outage

Talquin Electric: 1-866-899-4832 (automated system) or 1-888-802-1832 (live operator), https://www.talquinelectric.com

Manatee County

American Red Cross, Southwest Florida: 941-379-9300

American Red Cross, Tampa Bay: 813-348-4820, https://www.redcross.org/local/florida/central-florida.html

Elder Help Line in Manatee County: 941-742-5818

Manatee County Emergency Management: 941-749-3500, https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/emergency_management

National Weather Service, Tampa Bay Area: 813-645-2323, https://www.weather.gov/tbw

Special Needs Shelter Registry, Manatee County: 941-749-3500, https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/emergency_management/special_needs_registry

Senior Choices of Southwest Florida: 239-652-6900 or 866-413-5337, https://www.aaaswfl.org

Marion County

American Red Cross, Gainesville: 352-376-4669

Belleview Police Department: 352-245-7044 or 352-732-9111

City of Ocala: 352-351-6666, http://www.ocalaelectric.org

Clay Electric: 1-888-434-9844, https://www.clayelectric.com/

Duke Energy: 1-800-228-8485, https://www.duke-energy.com/home

Dunnellon Police Department: 352-465-8510

Marion County Sheriff's Office: 352-732-9111

Marion County Emergency Management: 352-369-7500

Marion County government: https://www.marioncountyfl.org

Ocala Police Department: 352-369-7070

Road flooding in City of Belleview: 352-245-7021

Road flooding in City of Dunnellon: 352-465-8590

Road flooding in Marion County: 352-671-8686

Road flooding in City of Ocala : 352-629-CITY (2489)

Salvation Army Center of Hope, Ocala: 352-732-8326

Sumter Electric Cooperative (SECO): 1-800-732-6141, https://www.secoenergy.com/

United Way helpline, social service assistance: 211

Withlacoochee River Electric: 352-567-5133, https://www.wrec.net/

Martin County

City of Stuart: 772-288-5300, https://www.cityofstuart.com

Disabled transportation help, Martin County: 772-287-1652, https://www.martin.fl.us/SpecialNeeds

Hearing impaired (TTY/TTD), Martin County: 911

Martin County Emergency Management: 772-287-1652, https://www.martin.fl.us/EM

Martin County Fire Rescue: 772-288-5710, https://www.martin.fl.us/FireRescue

Martin County government: 772-288-5400, https://www.martin.fl.us

Martin County School District: 772-219-1200, https://www.martinschools.org

Martin County Sheriff’s Office: 772-220-7000, https://www.sheriff.martin.fl.us

Martin County Utilities: 772-221-1434, https://www.martin.fl.us/UtilitiesInfo

National Weather Service, Melbourne: 321-255-0212, https://www.weather.gov/mlb/

Red Cross, Martin County: 772-287-2002, https://www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html

Special needs hurricane shelters, Martin County: 772-287-1652

Stuart Fire Rescue: 772-288-5360, https://www.cityofstuart.us/188/Fire-Rescue

Stuart Police Department: 772-287-1122, https://www.cityofstuart.com/police

Nassau County

Nassau County Emergency Management: 904-548-0900 or 1-844-330-9163, https://www.onenassau.com

Okaloosa County

Crestview Police Department: 850-682-3544

Fort Walton Beach Police Department: 850-833-9546

Gulf Power emergency: 1-800-487-6937, https://www.gulfpower.com

Niceville Police Department: 850-729-4030

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office: 850-651-7410

Shalimar Police Department: 850-651-1115

Valparaiso Police Department: 850-729-5400

Palm Beach County

Emergency manager, Palm Beach County: 561-712-6400, https://www.pbcgov.com/dem

Hearing impaired (TTY/TTD), Palm Beach County: 561-712-6342

Special needs hurricane shelters, Palm Beach County: 561-712-6400

Disabled transportation help, Palm Beach County: 561-649-9848, https://www.palmtran.org/connection/

Red Cross, Palm Beach County: 561-833-7711 or 800-RED-CROS (800-733-2767), https://www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html

United Way of Palm Beach County: 211, https://www.unitedwaypbc.org/

Polk County

American Red Cross of Central Florida: 813-348-4820

Auburndale City Hall: 863-965-5530

Auburndale Fire Department: 863-965-5522

Auburndale Police Department: 863-965-5555

Citizens Information Line: 863-401-2234; 863-401-2222; or 866-661-0228 (toll free)

City of Bartow: 863-534-0100

Community Health - Preparedness Office in Bartow: 863-519-7900

Bartow Police Department (non-emergency): 863-534-5034

Greater Bartow Chamber of Commerce: 863-533-7125

Haines City Fire Department: 863-421-3611

Haines City Police Department: 863-421-3636

Lakeland Electric, Automated Outage Reporting: 866-834-4248, https://lakelandelectric.com/storms-and-outages

Lakeland Electric, Customer Service Call Center: 863-834-9535

Lakeland Electric, Medically Essential Program: 863-834-1555

Lakeland Electric, Report Fallen Power Lines/Water Outages: 866-834-4248

Lakeland Fire Department (non-emergency): 863-834-8200

Lakeland Police Department (non-emergency): 863-834-6900

City of Lakeland Tree and Lawn Debris Removal: 863-834-8773

Lakeland Water Utilities: 863-834-8316

Lake Wales after hours and water/sewer emergencies: 863-632-2349

Lake Wales City Hall: 863-678-4182

Lake Wales Customer Services: 863-678-4182, ext. 221

Lake Wales Fire Department: 863-678-4203

Lake Wales Police Department: 863-678-4223

Lake Wales Utilities Administration: 863-678-4182, ext. 293

National Weather Service, Tampa Bay Area: 813-645-2323, https://www.weather.gov/tbw

Polk County Animal Services: 863-577-1762

Polk County Emergency Management: 863-298-7000 (local); 800-780-5346 (toll free)

Polk County Red Cross: 863-294-5941

Polk County Sheriff's Office: 863-298-6200

Polk County Special Needs Program (Pre-registration): 863-298-7027

Polk County Utilities: 863-298-4100

Polk County Waste Management and Recycling: 863-284-4319

Public Works/Infrastructure Director James Keene (Transportation, storm water, sanitation, fleet maintenance): 863-421-3777

Rep. Darren Soto Hurricane Resource: 407-452-1171

The Salvation Army: West Polk County: 863-940-9696

The Salvation Army: East Polk County: 863-291-5107

Spectrum Internet Storm Center: 833-267-6094

TECO Energy Power Outages: 877-588-1010

United Way of Central Florida: 211 or 888-370-7188, text Zip Code to 898-211

United Way of Central Florida Crisis Help: 888-370-7188

City of Winter Haven: 863-291-5600

Winter Haven Health Department: 863-519-7542

Winter Haven Housing Authority: 863-294-7369

Winter Haven Police Department: 863-291-5858

Winter Haven Police Department (non-emergency): 863-401-2256

City of Winter Haven Waste Management: 863-291-5756

Winter Haven Water - Maintenance Department: 863-291-5853

Santa Rosa County

​​​​​​​ Gulf Power emergency: 1-800-487-6937; https://www.gulfpower.com

Milton Police Department: 850-983-5420

Santa Rosa County shelter information: 850-983-4636

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office: 850-983-1100

Sarasota County

American Red Cross, Southwest Florida: 941-379-9300

American Red Cross, Tampa Bay: 813-348-4820, https://www.redcross.org/local/florida/central-florida.html

National Weather Service, Tampa Bay Area: 813-645-2323, https://www.weather.gov/tbw

Report blocked roadways, downed power lines; evacuation center information: 311

Sarasota County Emergency Management: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management-4420

Sarasota County Medical Needs Program: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management/medical-needs-program

Sarasota County Special Needs Shelter: https://sarasota.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/emergency-preparedness-and-response/special-needs-shelter.html

Senior Choices of Southwest Florida: 239-652-6900 or 866-413-5337, https://www.aaaswfl.org

St. Johns County

Alert St. Johns: Sign up for important community alerts at https://www.alertstjohns.com

Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA): 904-665-6000, https://www.jea.com/outage

National Weather Service, Jacksonville: 904-741-4370, https://www.weather.gov/jax

St. Augustine Beach city government: 904-471-2122, https://www.staugbch.com

St. Augustine Beach Police Department (non-emergency): 904-471-3600

St. Augustine Beach Public Works: 904-471-1119

St. Augustine Fire Department (non-emergency) : 904-825-1098

St. Augustine Police (non-emergency): 904-825-1070

St. Augustine Public Works: 904-825-1040, https://www.citystaug.com

St. Johns County Council on Aging: 904-209-3700, https://www.coasjc.org

St. Johns County Emergency Management: 904-824-5550, https://www.sjcemergencymanagement.com

St. Johns County Flood Zone Viewer: https://www.gis.sjcfl.us/floodviewer

St. Lucie County

City of Fort Pierce: 772-467-3000, https://www.cityoffortpierce.com

City of Port St. Lucie: 772-871-5225, https://www.cityofpsl.com

​​​​​​​ Fort Pierce Police Department: 772-589-5233, https://www.cityoffortpierce.com/1016/Police-Department

Hearing impaired (TTY/TTD), St. Lucie County: 911

Red Cross, St. Lucie County: 772-672-8800, https://www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html

Special needs hurricane shelters, St. Lucie County: 772-462-8100

Disabled transportation help, St. Lucie County: 772-462-8100, https://www.stlucieco.gov/specialneeds

Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA): 772-466-7703, https://www.fpua.com

St. Lucie County Division of Emergency Management: 772-462-8100, https://www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/public-safety/disaster-preparedness

St. Lucie County government: 772-462-1100, https://www.stlucieco.gov/St. Lucie County

Port St. Lucie Police Department: 772-871-5000, https://www.cityofpsl.com/government/departments/police

St. Lucie County Fire District: 772-621-3400, https://www.slcfd.com

St. Lucie Public Schools: 772-429-3600, https://www.stlucie.k12.fl.us

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office: 772-462-7300, https://www.stluciesheriff.com

St. Lucie County Utilities: 772-462-1150, https://www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/public-utilities

National Weather Service, Melbourne: 321-255-0212, https://www.weather.gov/mlb/

Volusia County

Citizen Information Hotline, only activated during an emergency: 866-345-0345

Deaf Communications: 386-248-1792

Duke Energy: 800-700-8744, https://www.duke-energy.com

National Weather Service, Jacksonville: 904-741-4370, https://www.weather.gov/jax

National Weather Service, Melbourne: 321-255-0212, https://www.weather.gov/mlb

New Smyrna Beach Utilities: 386-427-1361, https://www.ucnsb.org

Volusia County Emergency Management: 386-736-2700 https://www.volusia.org/services/public-protection/emergency-management

Download Volusia County emergency preparedness app: https://www.volusia.org/PIN

Volusia County Beach Safety: 386-239-7873

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office: 386-736-2700, https://www.volusiasheriff.org

Volusia County Water Resources and Utilities: 386-943-7027 or 386-736-5971, https://www.volusia.org/services/public-works/water-resources-and-utilities

VOTRAN (Transportation) in Daytona Beach: 386-322-5100

VOTRAN (Transportation) in New Smyrna Beach: 386-424-6810

VOTRAN (Transportation) in West Volusia: 386-943-705

Walton County

DeFuniak Springs Police Department: 850-892-8513

Walton County Sheriff's Office: 850-892-8111

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Who should I call for help in an emergency during a hurricane?

