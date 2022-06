An atmospheric river is winding up in the Pacific and taking aim at the Inland Northwest for later this week and into the weekend. With that in mind, enjoy every last minute of Thursday! Expect a seasonably warm day with highs in the mid 70s. We will be in and out of the clouds, with a little bit of sun here and there. The chance of rain returns to the region Thursday night.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO