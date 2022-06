Only minor injuries resulted, but a 28-year-old Elkhart Lake man will be living with the pain of a second OWI charge after a rollover crash on Wednesday night. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at County Highway MM and Snake Road. The driver, whom deputies say was drunk, lost control and rolled his vehicle which came to rest right in front of a home. As the homeowner came out to check the scene, the driver walked away.

ELKHART LAKE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO