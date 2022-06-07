ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees look to keep up dominant pitching on the road versus Twins

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 3 days ago

After a dominant run at home over the past week, the Yankees’ rotation will now look to take its show on the road.

Jameson Taillon, Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole line up to face the Twins in a three-game series that begins Tuesday at Target Field, trying to build off the shutdown efforts the Yankees’ starters have piled up of late.

During the 6-0 homestand against the Angels and Tigers, Yankees starting pitchers combined to throw 42 ¹/₃ innings in which they gave up just four earned runs on 19 hits and five walks while striking out 40.

“Our pitching and defense has been outstanding,” Anthony Rizzo said Sunday. “It just allows all of us to play free and just play baseball.”

Taillon and Cole both flirted with perfect games in their most recent starts while Cortes continued to dazzle, out-pitching Shohei Ohtani and trimming his ERA to an MLB-best 1.50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2yBF_0g2bGlMm00
Nestor Cortes is a key cog in the Yankees’ dominant pitching rotation.
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Yankees’ rotation overall now owns an ERA of 2.55, which was the best in the major leagues entering Monday. The starters’ run prevention has been just as impressive as their ability to pitch deep into games of late, which has been especially important as the Yankees bullpen deals with injuries.

But the Yankees’ pitching staff has been thriving as a whole recently, combining to allow just 16 runs over their past 11 games — matching the fewest runs in any 11-game span in a single season in franchise history.

While the Yankees’ most recent opponent was one of the worst offenses in the league, their next has been one of the best and should provide a stiffer test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2boyeF_0g2bGlMm00
Anthony Rizzo of the Yankees reacts after sliding safely into home to score on an error and tie the game during the eighth inning against the Tigers on Sunday.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“Pitching and defense is going to take us where we want to go, and timely hitting,” Rizzo said. “We know we can hit and we know we can put pressure on at any time so it’s just staying the course.”

The Yankees are 23-7 in The Bronx, the best home record in the majors this season.

“We want to dominate at home,” Rizzo said. “The more we dominate here, the more this city’s going to buzz and the fan base is going to buzz.”

