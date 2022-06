PORT LEYDEN — A Rome woman was among two people charged with drug and weapons possession during a raid in Lewis County, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said a search warrant was executed at 8012 Moose River Road in the Village of Port Leyden on May 24 following a lengthy investigation. Deputies said they seized 28 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of cocaine, 10 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 12 alprazolam pills and a quantity of LSD.

